The vegan movement is expanding throughout modern society, being a very noble eating style, since no food of animal origin is ingested.

Eating based on vegetables, legumes, vegetables and fruits can seem very healthy, but it all depends on what dishes or foods you buy in the supermarket.

Let’s go with Mercadona, a supermarket chain with a lot of presence in Spain, which offers vegan dishes to its customers, but not all of these dishes are suitable if you want to follow a healthy lifestyle. It is because of that We are going to order them from more to less healthy so that it is easier for you to choose and make a decision according to your goals.

Comparison table of all foods, ordered from most to least healthy

calories fats hydrates protein fiber Salt roasted chickpea hummus with piquillo peppers 292.3 calories 24 grams (4.3 g saturated, 8.3 monounsaturated, 11.4 polyunsaturated) 7.5 grams (0.3 g sugars) 6.3 grams 9.2 grams 1 gram Mini veggie burgers with peas and spinach 275 calories 16.3 grams (2.2 g saturated) 15.7 grams (0.5 g sugars) 14.3 grams 4.5 grams 1.22 grams Vegetable burgers with eggplant 246 calories 16.2 grams (1.8 g saturated) 10.7 grams (0.9 g sugars) 12.4 grams 3.6 grams 1.56 grams frozen mushroom croquettes 175 calories 6.8 grams (1 g saturated) 23.1 grams (7g sugars) 4.3 grams 1.9 grams 1.07 grams Assortment of vegan maquis 158 calories 2.2 grams (0.4 g saturated) 31 grams (7.8 g sugars) 3.2 grams 1 gram Soya bonbon ice cream with chocolate coating 287 calories 19 grams (14 g saturated) 25 grams (24 g sugars) 3.1 grams 2 grams 0.06 grams vegan pizza with arugula and dried tomato 181 calories 5.3 grams (1.8 g saturated) 26 grams (1.9 g sugars) 6.4 grams 2.5 grams 1.1 grams

The healthiest dish Mercadona offers, the hummus Chickpea hummus with roasted piquillo pepper





This dish has many calories, but it is very difficult to consume the 100 grams of product, since it is very satiating thanks to the chickpeas and peppers it contains.

Another thing that we liked about this dish is that chickpeas and peppers make up 59% of the product, so the rest is not focused on aromas and preservatives, which does not happen in the other dishes that we are going to show you.

Mini veggie burgers with peas and spinach





In the case of these mini burgers they contain 30% spinach and 9% peas, the problem is that the rest contain certain ingredients that are not so healthy such as wheat flour, preservatives and starches.

But in general it is a very caloric but quite healthy food, with ingredients that are quite suitable for a healthy and balanced diet.

Vegetable burgers with eggplant





We put it in third option, but both these hamburgers and the previous ones they are practically the same nutritionally, because both one and the other are equally healthy.

They are in the third option below the previous ones since in the 100 grams that the hamburger has, the eggplant is only part of 18%, a somewhat low value for our taste. The rest of the ingredients are very similar to the previous hamburger.

Also, although it has fewer calories than the previous hamburger, it has more sugars, less protein, less fiber and more salt, so the previous hamburger is a little healthier, if we get picky.

Frozen mushroom croquettes





These croquettes they are not suitable for daily consumption and, although they are quite good in calories, the amount of refined flours and sugar is too high.

But, the good thing about these croquettes is that you can avoid cooking them by frying them in oil, since you can perfectly make them in the oven or in an oil-free fryer, making this food not increase more in calories and fat.

Assortment of vegan maquis





The amount of sugars they have is too high And that is the problem of how the rice is cooked to use it in sushi, since the rice vinegar that is used usually contains a lot of quantity.

Another problem that we see in this dish is that there are many ingredients that are based on conservation and enhancing the flavor and color of the food, causing it to lose its health.

Eating sushi is not bad, in fact a homemade sushi can be a very healthy and complete dish to be able to eat from time to time, but the prepared assortments tend to have certain ingredients that make that dish lose its properties and health benefits.

Soya bonbon ice cream with chocolate coating





This ice cream should not be recurring in the freezer at home, the amount of fats, calories and sugars in a single ice cream is very high.

With just one ice cream you are eating 241 calories, 12 grams of saturated fat and 20 grams of sugars, these are values ​​that are not suitable for a healthy and balanced diet, and much less if you want to lose weight.

Vegan pizza with arugula and dried tomato





Do you usually eat the whole pizza or just one potion? The vast majority of people eat all of the pizza or half, as we regret to inform you that this pizza is not healthy, even if it is vegana, so it is preferable that you consider the option of making pizza at home or looking for other healthier alternatives.

A whole pizza is 724 calories, 102 grams of carbohydrates, 7.6 grams of sugars and 4.4 grams of salt. In the same way that it happens with the previous ice cream, It is not a suitable dish for you to consume on a regular basis, but occasionally to indulge yourself.

It is important to add that if you only consume 100 grams of product it may be suitable for a balanced diet and especially if it is from time to time.

As for the ingredients, a large percentage of them are preservatives, flavorings and colorings, in addition to containing refined flours and fatty oils.

Images | iStock, Mercadona.