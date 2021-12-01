Long ago we saw how it was sometimes possible to reuse an old sound system as equipment to improve the audio of our televisions without spending a euro, achieving in many cases better quality than some soundbars and cheaper options more modern.

However, of course, using an old sound system will limit in some of the uses and options that we can make with them as the center of the room’s audio system with respect to a new-generation sound bar, smart speaker, AV receiver, amplifier or audio set.

Therefore, below we are going to review the functionalities that we can miss if we recycle one of these old equipment both to listen to music and to have it connected to the TV. In this way we can assess whether the savings by not buying a new audio system will be worth it with respect to the functions to which we will not have access.

Connectivity, streaming and file playback





In terms of connectivity and online playback capabilities, we have witnessed a real revolution in recent years. The arrival of the Internet to devices has made it possible for us to access countless services of streaming audio that with the new sound equipment we can use directly without having to buy a separate player.

Modern equipment allows us to reproduce music files through the local network in computers, network hard drives or NAS that we have or directly by inserting a pen drive, supporting the most common digital formats.

If we are to play music in streaming from our mobile and we have our entire collection in digital format connected to the local network, a modern sound system will help us to be able to reproduce it from a single site, with extra options such as album organization, artist data , etc.

Of course, current teams are well served by new digital, optical, coaxial, HDMI, Bluetooth and WiFi connections In its different variants, USB and, of course, most continue to maintain compatibility with old equipment through analog ports.

However, in the event that we want to recycle an old sound equipment, we will probably be losing a large part of these streaming features and digital connectivity, being forced to use the handy RCA analog ports, jack, or hopefully some digital optical.

New surround sound formats





One of the main changes that has arrived in recent years has been the compatibility with the formats of object-based surround sound such as Dolby Atmos and DTS: X. They promise new levels of realism and better positioning of the effects, but for this we need to install new ones extra speakers in the living room.

Of course, in order to enjoy these audio systems we will need to have modern equipment that has less than five years and that it is able to decode them correctly. If our system is even older (more than 15 years), it will probably not be able to work with some digital sound formats such as Dolby Digital, DTS and their lossless multichannel variants.

However, this may not be a problem for us in the case for example that we only want the equipment for the stereo music playback or if we do not meet all the requirements to be able to take advantage of the most advanced formats.

If we cannot have a dedicated room for our home theater system, it is most likely that we can’t take advantage soundtracks such as Dolby Atmos and DTS: X. Not to mention that distributors seem to forget that Spanish speakers also like to enjoy surround sound and all the available movies. they are in english.

4K and 8K video support

It is another of the great assets of the new generations of AV receivers, sound bars and smart speakers. The ability to connect music players Blu-ray UHD Through HDMI 2.0 or 2.1 inputs whose images we can pass through them and take to the TV.

If we are thinking of buying a UHD Blu-ray or using a new generation console as a multimedia center, it is a function that usually comes in handy, although we can also pass the audio from the player to the receiver through a optical and coaxial output (We will miss the decoding of HD formats but not the normal Dolby Digital and DTS) and take the video signal directly from the player to the TV, so it is not essential.

The new generation equipment also has HDMI audio inputs and outputs compatible with the ARC and eARC standards, which allows us to send the sound of the TV to them using a single cable. If our sound system is old we will miss this possibility.

Acoustic correction system and digital processing





One of the main characteristics of the new generations of AV receivers, sound bars and even smart speakers is that they come with an acoustic correction system as standard as well as with digital processing systems, functions that a few years ago were intended for the higher ranges and that are now even included in some televisions.

These are characteristics that greatly improve the perceived sound quality, especially if we are going to use it for cinema with a set of multichannel speakers and especially if we have a subwoofer to help us with the low frequencies.

However, maybe our old team I already had these functions (If it was mid-high range it is likely that it has them) and that it will continue to give good results. So much so that it is not worth updating the model since the new acoustic correction systems are basically the same as 8 or 10 years ago, although with some improvements, of course.

Modern equipment has added some extra functions such as equalization of various subwoofers, the possibility of leveling the volume when changing the channel, control from mobiles and tablets, the possibility of saving various hearing profiles and some more.

Cover Photo | Gabriel