Steven Spielberg joins the musical world with West Side Story. We tell you everything you need to know about the movie In this note!

Since it was announced that Steven spielberg was going to direct his first musical, and that this would be nothing more and nothing less than West Side Story, fans of musicals and movies went crazy. The movie of Spielberg It’s about a remake from the original of 1961, which at the same time was an adaptation of the musical by Broadway. The musical was quite important because it touched on the current issues of that time and, at the same time, completely changed the future of musicals from Broadway

West Side Story shows us the fights between two youth bands from New York: the Jet, who are North Americans with European roots, and the Sharks, who are of Puerto Rican origin. It is said to be an adaptation to the years Romeo and Juliet 50s because our protagonists are Tony, a former member of the Jet, and Maria, sister of the leader of the Shark. At a dance, they fall in love at first sight and that’s when everything begins to take the course of Romeo and Juliet.

Both the musical and the adaptation received critical acclaim. The 1961 film it was won 10 Oscar, including that of Best film. So the decision to Spielberg to make a remake of this musical has the fans quite excited. Although only a trailer of the movie of Spielberg, many want to see how the renowned director manages to make a musical. And from what we saw in the trailers, it looks like it managed quite well.

The new adaptation of the musical stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James and Rita Moreno. The latter is one of only three artists to be honored with the awards. Oscar, Emmy, GRAMMY, Tony and Peabody, also serves as one of the film’s executive producers. What’s more, dark She is one of the actresses who participated in the original film, so her little cameo is a mime for fans of the film. 1961.

Last November 29th was the global premiere from West Side Story, which was carried out in New York, place where the movie takes place. And in it, you could see all the protagonists as well as Spielberg, who talked about how excited he was for the premiere of West Side Story. The director also said that this film is an experience that can only be seen on the big screen (as someone we know also said about his film) and that he is grateful that it is possible, despite all the delays that its premiere had.

West Side Story arrives in Argentine cinemas this December 9. But if you already want to at least listen to some of the songs in the movie, you will have to wait until December 3. That day, the original soundtrack of West Side Story on all digital music platforms.

Share it with whoever you want