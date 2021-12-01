As many of you know, Microsofters was born from the ashes of our previous project: Microsoft Insider. Her delivery was premature and uneven. We had to prepare a website and a brand image at full speed, with all that that entails. However, thanks to the efforts of everyone involved and of you, our readers, the project went ahead and grew in record time.

More than 2 years have passed and we believe that the time has come to go one step further. With the trust that you have placed in us and with much love and enthusiasm, We have decided to invest part of our profits in renewing our entire market image: logo, image on social networks and, of course, website.

For this we have hired the services of Pablo Ríos, alias «Egográfica», graphic designer. Pablo has had a lot of patience with us and has perfectly understood what Microsofters needed to be one step ahead of its competition when it comes to image. We invite you to visit their website to see all his projects and we recommend that you have him if you want to start a project or give an existing one a twist. Thank you very much Pablo!

New logo: own personality and nod to Edge

Our new brand image necessarily had to be accompanied by a new logo that represented this change and served as a spearhead for it. Our priority was to have a logo that is more “personal” and away from the typical Microsoft colors. but without losing all reference to the company to which we dedicate our work.

Pabló managed to understand our demands and reflected them in a logo that the whole team felt love for at first sight. The “M” in Microsofters merges with a “wave” that is reminiscent in shape and colors of Microsoft Edge, Microsoft’s new browser that is being essential in the modern web strategy followed by the Redmond company. Here you can see the presentation of the logo in detail on the author’s website.

This new logo does not come alone, but will be accompanied by new graphic resources for our YouTube channel What will you see when we release the next video. You are going to love it!

New website: elegance and minimalism

Our brand redesign couldn’t start and end with a new logo. We wanted to go much further. For this reason, our colleague Javier, with the invaluable collaboration of Pablo Ríos, has worked for months in a new web page that is a pleasure for the user’s navigation.

There is a lot to say about this new website. We are not going to stop at all the details so as not to get bored and because we like you to discover things for yourself.

The web has been redesigned from scratch following a color scheme aligned with our brand image and a harmonious and simple arrangement. We have chosen one new source and we have put a lot of emphasis on creating an excellent dark theme, aware of how important it is to you.

Another important change you will find in the comment system. We have decided to do without Disqus and go for a simpler and more integrated solution. This comment system does not require registration. We look forward to your feedback on this!

Built from scratch

On a technical level, the web has been built completely from scratch. We enjoy a new VPS server in Clouding.io, with 8 cores «super fast»And the possibility of scaling its capacities according to the needs of the web. The server is housed in a CPD in Hospitalet de Llobregat, with the aim of minimizing the access latency of our visitors. In addition, they sponsor this “reborn” with 4 months of free access.

On the other hand, we have gotten rid of the code and tables inherited from what was once Microsoft Insider. Both the web server and WordPress have been designed to achieve maximum performance, using the latest version of the CMS and using Litespeed as a web server… Before you ask, yes, the server works with Linux (CentOS, specifically).

In short, we not only have a new look, but we also have a completely renovated interior. As you can see, a comprehensive work has been done on the web to try to provide the best experience to our users.

Thanks and promises

Once again, we want to thank all readers for making this possible, especially those of you who spend the most time reading our news and commenting on it. We promise to strive every day to remain the best Spanish-speaking community when it comes to Microsoft products and services.

And to those of you who have just met us … WELCOME to your home!