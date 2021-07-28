We officially reached the latest version of Microsoft Edge in version 93. From this moment it could reach the beta version very soon and in a few weeks it will reach the whole world. This week the 93.0.961.2 update does not include many changes but some improvements and bug fixes. Let’s see what’s new.
Hello there, Insiders! Dev channel update to version 93.0.961.2 is releasing today, and we have a few things that have been improved and addressed this week. Head over to our Insider forums to see more from Josh: https://t.co/u7ArMf0HLT pic.twitter.com/rvf262V7PK
– Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) July 27, 2021
Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 93.0.961.2
Added features in Edge
- An allow list has been added to the media autoplay settings.
- Added the ability to stop ignoring password status alerts for a particular website.
- The configuration pages for the Home, Home and New Tab pages have been combined.
- New sharing experience enabled by default.
Performance improvements
- Fixed an issue where the Web Widget crashes when changing browser profiles.
- Fixed a crash when navigating to certain pages.
- Fixed an issue on Mac where the browser crashes after being open for a while.
Behavior improvements
- Fixed an issue on Mac where PDF files are sometimes not displayed in the correct size.
- Fixed an issue where PWAs or websites installed as applications would sometimes open in blank windows.
- Amended an issue where printing of specific pages of a PDF sometimes fails.
- Fixed an issue where an error message appears unexpectedly stating that “Update policies are configured but will be ignored because this device is not domain joined”.
- Fixed an issue where the extension icons are sometimes not visible.
- Reduced the number of irrelevant entries saved in autocomplete.
- Temporarily disabled the ability to change fonts in Immersive Reader on Linux.
Known bugs for this build
- Certain extensions, such as the Microsoft Editor extension, do not work on Linux. As soon as they are installed, they are locked and disabled. We are investigating.
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to continue.
- Some users still have an issue where all tabs and extensions crash immediately with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated antivirus or security software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.
- Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have the associated extension installed can sometimes see web pages like Gmail not loading. This error is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, so it is fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are seeing bookmarks doubling after some previous fixes were made in that area. The most common way to trigger this is by installing Edge’s stable channel and then signing in with an account that is already signed in to Edge.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens. Here scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on certain devices. This is probably related to the work in progress to bring the offset back to parity with Edge Legacy behavior. So if this behavior is undesirable, we can temporarily disable it. Disabling the edge flag: // flags / # edge-experimental-scrolling