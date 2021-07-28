Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 93.0.961.2

We officially reached the latest version of Microsoft Edge in version 93. From this moment it could reach the beta version very soon and in a few weeks it will reach the whole world. This week the 93.0.961.2 update does not include many changes but some improvements and bug fixes. Let’s see what’s new.

Hello there, Insiders! Dev channel update to version 93.0.961.2 is releasing today, and we have a few things that have been improved and addressed this week. Head over to our Insider forums to see more from Josh: https://t.co/u7ArMf0HLT pic.twitter.com/rvf262V7PK – Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) July 27, 2021

Added features in Edge

An allow list has been added to the media autoplay settings.

Added the ability to stop ignoring password status alerts for a particular website.

The configuration pages for the Home, Home and New Tab pages have been combined.

New sharing experience enabled by default.

Performance improvements

Fixed an issue where the Web Widget crashes when changing browser profiles.

Fixed a crash when navigating to certain pages.

Fixed an issue on Mac where the browser crashes after being open for a while.

Behavior improvements

Fixed an issue on Mac where PDF files are sometimes not displayed in the correct size.

Fixed an issue where PWAs or websites installed as applications would sometimes open in blank windows.

Amended an issue where printing of specific pages of a PDF sometimes fails.

Fixed an issue where an error message appears unexpectedly stating that “Update policies are configured but will be ignored because this device is not domain joined”.

Fixed an issue where the extension icons are sometimes not visible.

Reduced the number of irrelevant entries saved in autocomplete.

Temporarily disabled the ability to change fonts in Immersive Reader on Linux.

Known bugs for this build