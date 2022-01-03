The application is available for both Android and iOS and in Chrome, Firefox, Chromium, Safari and Opera browsers.

If you want your children to have a magical videoconference with the Magi, losreyesmagos.tv is a solidarity project carried out by the technological Start Up Eternity and the LP Cultural Association, in which several NGOs and Foundations (Infancia Sin Fronteras, AECC or Red Cross) also collaborate. One of the objectives is that all the children can make a video call with the Magi and that none of them will be left without gifts this year. The web already carries over 50,000 magical video calls in which the child will be able to choose which wizard king he wants to talk to. In addition, it also has the option of send the letter online .

At dawn on January 6, the Three Wise Men will visit all the houses to distribute the gifts. A night full of illusion and of nerves for the smallest of the house who anxiously await the arrival of the Three Kings. In addition to sending the letter by post or delivering it by hand to the pages, the children will take a unique experience and a pleasant memory for a lifetime if they have the opportunity to speak with the Kings through a video call to tell them how good they are. have been and the gifts they most desire. You can make your dreams come true through the following applications and websites.

With this application, children will be able to talk with Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar through a chat and they also have the option of making a video call. The conversation they have can be recorded and forwarded through an instant messaging application such as WhatsApp or Telegram.

This application is free and available for devices with iOS operating system. In addition, the Magi are played by real actors so the experience is very pleasant.

Personalized video of The Three Wise Men

Vuvuvideo.com allows us to create a personalized video with the Three Kings that will surprise the smallest of the house. The Three Wise Men will surprise you knowing many details of their day to day, since it is fully customizable.

In this case we are talking about a payment option in which we can make a 4-minute video for 6.90 euros and a more personalized 6-minute video for 10.90 euros. A very special surprise that children will surely love. Once requested, the video will be available in 24 hours, but there is also the option of an express delivery in 2 hours in HD or Full HD quality.

A photo with the Magi

Not all children like to make a video call. In this case, a good alternative is to opt for this application that allows us to do our own photo in the company of Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar. An app that has different images so that we can choose the one we like the most and the boy or girl appears in the company of the Three Wise Men. Available for both operating system Android What iOS.

Whether it is with a letter, a photo or a direct video call with the Three Wise Men, the smallest of the house will be left with their mouths open at being able to have direct contact with Melchior, Gaspar and Baltasar.