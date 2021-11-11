Although in recent times shoes they have monopolized our looksIncluding autumn (even winter), boots continue to rank first among the most desirable footwear when temperatures drop.

They are an ideal way to dress our feets and give continuity up to our leg, something that high-top boots dominate and that is why they are the protagonists of our compilation. Whether with sole track For the most sugar-cane or with an elegant silhouette heel, these five boots of different styles have something in common: they dress us up to the knee and we sign them in Amazon.





Combine two trends as recurring (especially this season) as lace boots chelsea and the sole truck it’s a win-win, nothing can go wrong. And these high-top nappa boots have both and also a sugary touch thanks to the elastic band that decorates the sides.

A safe bet that we can combine with literally our entire wardrobe, from skirts to pants or even more formal bets such as dresses. We can find it on Amazon from 99 euros, as always, the price varies depending on the size we choose.

MiMaO Women’s Shoes Made in Spain. Chelsea Style Track Boots. Comfort Technology





With a more classy aesthetic and innate elegance we find these knee-high boots signed by Boss. It is the Alek model in version long (We already signed him with half-round height a few days ago). Made of leather with a sock-style design -or average in this case rather- and available in two basic colors: black or brown.

The heel is slightly higher than its mid-calf predecessor and slightly thinner, which makes this pair of boots an ally of the looks more sophisticated. We signed it on Amazon from 293.57 euros.

Boss Alek Str.Long B85-nc, Women’s Knee High Boots





If we are looking for some high boots that we can take to the office or that combine with our most off-road garments, these of Tommy Hilfiger they are a safe bet. In worn-effect brown leather and a chunky heel (which together with the toe cap) subtly recalls the style cowboy.

This high-waisted design will be ideal with our pleated skirts or with stylish dresses boho, but we can also give it a more informal touch with skinny jeans. We find it on Amazon from 181.74 euros.

Tommy Hilfiger Naturally Soft, Women’s Fashion Boots





Flat and in black, these Geox They apparently have it all to be one of our favorites 24/7. A classic design that combines the leather with the knit on the back, to adapt perfectly to the shape of our leg.

This option is ideal for those of us who value comfort above all else and avoid heels whenever possible. We can find it on Amazon from 138.33 euros (the price varies depending on our size).

Geox D Felicity, Women’s Fashion Boots





From the Amazon brand, The Drop we sign these boots not suitable for discreet. A synthetic leather model with Animal Print In brown tones that well combined, they can be super elegant.

For example, if we are fond of the total look in black, brown, or derivatives, a simple way to make a difference is by betting on this type of boot. They are also one of the most affordable, since depending on our number they can be ours from 39.72 euros.

The Drop High Boots for Women, Bayonne, Heeled

