The controversy is served. What do we mean? To an advertisement for the firm Salsa Jeans whose claim is “they call me fat but I’m proud to be true“(” They call me fat, but I’m proud to be real “). A few words that have caused a stir on social networks, both for the message and for the image of the campaign in which we see a model that (on the rise) wears a size 44, since this jeans is not manufactured in larger sizes, as we have verified on the brand’s website.





The debate jumped just two days ago, at which time the instagrammer Spanish Monility published an interesting reflection on her Instagram profile after seeing the aforementioned XXL ad in the city of Madrid. The young woman, who has 54,000 followers, has contacted the leading model and she has confirmed that she wears a size 40.

After knowing this information, Monitily points out: “You cannot speak of ‘pride’ if behind the word ‘fat’ there is a ‘but’, because then it becomes an insult full of condescension. You are pretty, BUT you are fat; you are a love, BUT you are fat; you are proud, BUT you are fat. “A few words applauded by the movement body positive in social networks with comments such as “sometimes, I think that brands do not know how to attract attention” or “we are living in a time when the word” fat “directly appears from size 40 or less. Unfortunately, there is still much to do “.





Such has been the controversy that the Italian brand has published a statement on his Instagram account apologizing: “Hello! We have seen that discomfort has arisen over our campaign, the first thing we want is to apologize and then explain that at no time has our intention been to offend anyone, but quite the opposite, to vindicate plurality.”

They add, “the campaign consists of several executions and in one of them we have a woman with a size 40 who has received comments from other people for her figure. With this image we wanted to convey the importance of being confident and proud women, regardless of what what the others say. Obviously we have not been able to convey the message, which is why we are going to withdraw the campaign in the coming days. Thank you very much and again sorry! “.

Once again, we see how the impact of a campaign on social networks can lead to its success or failure (as was the case with the 2020 “Back to School” campaign by El Corte Inglés). In addition, everything indicates that consumers are increasingly making decisions with more solid criteria and that they are not carried away by messages that try (unsuccessfully) to join the bandwagon. body positive or sustainability.

Photographs | @salsaofficial, @monitily