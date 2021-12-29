In the first half of 2022, we will be able to see the new Dragon ball movie, called Dragon Ball Super: Super HeroThis film has its community of fans quite excited to give prominence to the Z warriors, since they had them somewhat relegated, as in a retreat.

There are grounds to believe that in this installment we can see how they are Goten and Trunks in their versions as teenagers, since apparently that is part of what this movie will bring us.

As, recently the official site of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, was updated with new information, in this information appears the confirmation that Takeshi kusao, the voice actor for Trunks, will be part of the official cast of Super Hero.

Based on this, we will see Trunks in his adolescent version, and with this apparently we could be confirming that we will also see Goten, since the regular version of these characters are usually togetherThis makes it quite viable for us to see both fighters in their young adult versions.

There is a reason why we are much more likely to see the young adult version of Trunks and not Future Trunks o Child Trunks since this story will take place at a later point in the plot.

Since Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, will introduce us to Pan, daughter of Gohan and Videl, 3 years old, so in Super Hero, Trunks and Goten would be between 16 and 17 years old approximately.

With this, the possibility makes much more sense, the fact that we can see Trunks and Goten as teenagers, although being honest, we still cannot get completely excited, since, it may be that the participation of Kusao be part of a flashback or something similar.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is scheduled to debut on April 22, 2022.