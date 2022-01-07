When we talk about this type of software, we refer to platforms and programs that allow us to better manage our passwords. That way instead of having to remember them all, something almost impossible today, we store them in a safe place. Thus, it is enough that we remember the master password for access to that service to have all the others at our fingertips.

Precisely due to the enormous use of the internet, the increase in own and sensitive data and the management of all kinds of programs and platforms, password managers do not stop growing. Among the many available options that we have at hand, 1Password It is one of the most popular for a long time. But of course, largely due to their enormous current popularity, these platforms and programs have grown and improved over time. Its developers have decided to make new and more advanced functions available to us that adapt to the needs of their customers.

This is the case of the aforementioned 1Password As we will see, it is becoming more and more complete, as is the case with most of its competitors. In fact, below, we will talk about some additional elements that we have the possibility to store here safely. In this way we can affirm that this manager it’s not just limited to passwords, but allow us to keep other digital elements privately that you will surely appreciate.