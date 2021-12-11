The recent Disney and Marvel movie will be ready for you to enjoy Eternals on Disney Plus.

On January 12, 2022 you will be able to enjoy this film that captivated millions in theaters and that further nurtures the Marvel universe.

The pandemic caused the commercial strategy of many film production companies to change, and they opted for streaming platforms as an option because they could not attend theaters.

Eternals, a great acquisition for Disney Plus

Eternals is the third Marvel feature film in phase 4 of its universe, after Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The film will continue with Disney’s commercial strategy of including it on its Disney Plus streaming platform, after its time on movie theaters.

The feature film will have the IMAX option, being one of the thirteen that already had this option on Disney Plus.

Eternals arrives at Disney Plus with a fantastic cast led by Salma Hayek from Veracruz, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Barry Keohan, among others.

Variety reported in September that Disney had a plan to give the film 45 days of exclusivity in theaters, as well as other feature films.

The movie Encanto, compared to Eternals, is only guaranteed 30 days of exclusivity in theaters, so the strategy is changing.

This inclusion in Disney Plus is another example of the transition that many films are making, as they seek to produce for different formats.

Cinema is no longer exclusive to the most recent feature films and the pandemic accelerated the process that was gradually happening.

You will have the different films on your mobile device, computer or video game console thanks to the streaming platforms that are gradually having more users, although the cinema experience is still unique for many.