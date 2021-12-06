A mobile that is easy to repair, with durable materials and 5 years of updates? A few years ago it was a utopia, but today it is a reality.

During decades, mobiles are made to be difficult to repair. They are devices that are sold almost at cost, and what companies are looking for is that when a cell phone breaks down, you throw it away and buy a new one, instead of repairing it.

But climate change, pollution and the chip crisis, has made reconsider to much.

Some companies have already announced that They are going to increase the update cycle of their mobiles from 2 to 3 or 4 years. And even Apple itself has given in to the point of allowing the repair of its iPhone screens at home, selling the materials itself.

A subject that has aroused passions for almost 100 years, and nobody seems to find the definitive solution. Planned obsolescence, myth or reality?

But if there is a pioneering mobile in promoting sustainability and repair, those are the Fairphone.

Just three months ago the Fairphone 4, a quality terminal based on fair values.

It is made with durable, sustainable and recycled materials, and the brand is committed to responsibly recycling the old mobile or giving it a second life.

It is built in a modular way, to make it easy to replace damaged parts, and comes with 5 years of software updates.

It is not advertising: iFixit has given it a 10 for repairability, something never seen on a mobile, and almost on any device.

Highlights that easy to open and remove components, the battery is replaceable, and access to critical components is very convenient.

You can see it in this video:

As we see, only need a screwdriver, and fingers, to disassemble it completely. What’s more all components are labeled with their name, to quickly identify them.

The Fairphone 4 is equipped with a 6.3-inch screen with FHD + resolution, the Snapdragon 750G processor, 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.

The operating system is Android 11. It has 5G connectivity, another of the great novelties in relation to the previous model.

The photographic equipment consists of a dual rear camera with a 48MP main sensor and a 48 Mpx ultra wide angle and macro camera with a 120º angle of view. The front camera has a 25 Mpx sensor.

The Fairphone 4 integrates a Long-lasting 3,905 mAh battery.

You can now buy it in Spain at the official website Of the brand.

The price of the Fairphone 4 starts at 579 euros, which is what the 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM version costs. The variant with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of ROM costs 649 euros.