Practically not four months have passed since Xiaomi presented its new Xiaomi Mix 4 in China, the renewal of an icon within the Asian firm that came with some unique innovations to date for the company such as its front camera under the panel. This model took a long time to reach the market, something that, at least a priori, will not happen with your renewal as the well-known leaker tells us XIAOMIUI.

Apparently, On November 19, the brand registered two new phones under model numbers 2203121C and 2203121AC, which would correspond to the supposed Xiaomi Mix 5 and Xiaomi Mix 5 Pro, an unexpected renewal but that will not take too long to arrive.

It is true that, at least for now, the launch and specifications of the new Xiaomi Mix 5 and Xiaomi Mix 5 Pro remain a mystery, but Everything indicates that these devices will see the light from the month of March of the next year 2022, and they will do so with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset under their arm.





One of the great novelties that both terminals are expected to incorporate is a most advanced technology in relation to the front camera under the panel, a solution that, as we have seen in the current generation, has great shortcomings in terms of photographic results with said camera.

For the rest, we do not have much more information beyond the two phones they have been registered under the designation “loki” and “thor”In addition, its launch is expected to take place next March 2022, so there is not too much left to know what will be the renewal of the current Xiaomi Mix 4, which we hope to finally enjoy global level.

Source | XIAOMIUI