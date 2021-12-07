The launch of MIUI 13 is closer every day, and the MIUI development team continues to work at full speed to achieve incorporate all the news that we will see in this new version so that they can be correctly integrated into all upgradeable Xiaomi equipment.

Thanks to MIUIes we have been able to know what are the latest news incorporated by Xiaomi in its latest closed betas of MIUI in China which, presumably, They will end up being incorporated when MIUI 13 officially lands on the Global market. Let’s take a look at what all of them are.

Feature-rich floating icon for the music app





One of the novelties that will include in this new version, in principle, It will only be available for the music application that is commonly used in the Chinese market. This will incorporate the option of placing a small floating button on any screen of the system with which we can manage the playback of the content or recognize the song that we are listening to Shazam style.

Design news in the gallery app





Turning now to talk about the gallery application, we see two important changes that will improve the experience with this tool. The first of them has to do with the design of the app itself, which has adopted a more compact and optimized list appearance in order to improve the efficiency of content display.





On the other hand, the second change is much minor, but equally useful to improve our experience. This does not go beyond a simple button that has been added to enable automatic screen rotation despite having it disabled in the system itself, a pretty smart move when it comes to interacting with our stored videos and photos.

Direct access to My Drive from the Files app





Another of the additions that we find in the latest MIUI betas is that of Mi Drive to the Xiaomi files application. This change is simply about a direct access to this service directly from the home panel of the files app, a rather subtle modification, but tremendously useful if we usually use this software.

Your document scanner will be more secure than ever





The document scanning tool will also be updated in future stable versions of MIUI but, thanks to these latest closed betas, we have already been able to know what its main novelty will be. This will be directly oriented to achieve a greater degree of security when sharing our scanned documents from the camera of our device, giving the user the possibility to add a watermark throughout the image to avoid unwanted copies.

New fast charging animation for most Xiaomi devices

Finally, we have to make use of our colleagues from XIAOMIUI to know another of the news that we will see in MIUI 13. Specifically, this small change has to do with the charging animation that we see in our phones when they use the fast charging system that they usually integrate inside.





This modification does not go beyond a more striking design while maintaining an appearance similar to the one we already had, eliminating the name “My Turbo Charge” to make way for the power that is being administered to the battery of the equipment, something that we can only see in devices that support a minimum fast charge of 33W onwards.

Source | MIUIes, XIAOMIUI