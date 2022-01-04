There are many proposals of this type that we can choose at this time. There are more focused on privacy, other browsers that are characterized by being light or those that offer us a more customizable interface. With everything and with this, as we mentioned, the most popular and widely used software of this type in the world is Chrome. This is a solution that has held that leadership for years and it seems that things will not change anytime soon.

But its developer, the search giant, doesn’t want to lose users, so he updates his project every so often. It’s worth mentioning that Chrome 96 was released on the stable channel almost two months ago. We mention this because generally the release cadence is usually every four weeks. If we take into consideration that at this time the new Chrome 97 is starting to ship, we realize that it has charged a little longer than normal.

Be that as it may, over the next few hours the new version of the browser should reach the majority of users. This is a stable version that comes with various functions, among which we are going to highlight one that has generated some controversy. Actually, we mean a new attribute in built-in API for keyboard use in browser.