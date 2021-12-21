Walmart's mistake sparks debate on Twitter: "what would you do?"

Social networks have been growing over the years. These platforms, where many people use them to entertain themselves, can also be the perfect medium to generate debate.

According to data from Statista, Facebook was the most popular social media platform in Mexico according to a survey from January 2021.

The statistics platform mentions that at that time, 97 percent of those interviewed said they were part of Mark Zuckerberg’s social network. In addition, also owned by Facebook, Inc. WhatsApp and Instagram ranked second and third, being used by 95 and 73 percent of respondents, respectively.

Given these data, the growth of use in social networks will continue to escalate with the passing of days. Since there are many users who use these digital platforms to entertain themselves, educate themselves or even report.

Recently, a user of the social network Twitter used this digital platform to spread to his followers and the digital community a price marking error that He registered at a Walmart branch in Mexico.

“I’m at @WalmartMexico de Altozano in #Morelia the meat is labeled at $ 1.75 each… What would you do? 1. Buy them and demand that the labeled price be respected. 2. Make them see the error and correct it ”, says the tweet of the user identified as @americanovictor.

I’m in @WalmartMexico from Altozano in #Morelia the meat is labeled $ 1.75 each… What would you do?

1. Buy them and demand that the labeled price be respected.

2. Make them see the mistake and correct it.

😳😂 pic.twitter.com/E6H4jW2wK7 – Victor Americano News (@americanovictor) December 19, 2021

The debate

The publication made by the consumer had the objective of revealing the error of the retail store but also generated a debate between the digital pulse on that digital platform.

“The one. In addition, it is Walmart and all those large companies always respect what is labeled (even if it is a mistake) ”, says one of the comments.

While other users did answer that it was sincere and inform the authorities of that branch about the wrong labeling of the product.

“Keep shopping in your trusted poultry shop where they trust you, do not go to those stores of the evil monopolies that pay taxes and employ thousands of people,” says another tweeter in the publication.

“Make them respect the price. Today for example I went to Sam’s and they left me to owe $ 80 cents. I no longer wanted to make the claim because I was in a hurry and because I was a fool. The fair thing is that they respect what the label says for your case. Bad for the person in charge of labeling ”, reads another.

“They will respect you if you make the comment, but the code that they pass is according to the weight and the price they set (barcode)”, says another comment.

Social networks as a reporting tool

It is not the first time that a consumer uses social networks as a tool for

complaint against a brand or a public person.

Recently, many users of the most important retail store in the United States and Mexico have complained about the poor service they have received in their purchases on the brand’s e-commerce platform, as well as the poor service at Walmart stores in Mexico.

Although social networks can be a good tool for consumers to report the brands they consume, they are also a double-edged sword for many companies, since they can be exposed to the digital world, creating a bad reputation with new users.

