The networks social They’re a indispensable tool so that the brands are present in the different channels digital, providing a good opportunity for companies to achieve an effective positioning in the mind of the consumer and other benefits, such as providing an efficient post-sale follow-up, knowing the perception of our products and services and creating some marketing strategies that are not necessarily planned.

According to the study of Digital 2021 made by Hootsuite and We Are Social, is currently the 53 percent of the world population which already has its presence in social networks, which spend on average connected to these for 2 hours and 25 minutes a day, so it is a good opportunity for brands to put their name up.

However, to achieve this effective positioning in social networks, the help of professionals who master the language and have the creativity and patience necessary to deal daily with users, users, is required. community managers.

These are the professionals in charge of being the first brand / user interaction in networks, so they must constantly show themselves with a positive image, as well as make publications that capture the attention of users, although they may come to see something “confident ”.

The community manager at Carl’s Jr. has chosen to give a small punishment as a joke to a Username, after he mentioned that they were going to run him. This after a user has shown an “inconsistency” in the services of the brand, where she could not continue to “refile” her glass from last week, to which the community manager He commented that he could enter his data to continue with his case, but the user chose to make the following publication:

Hahaha

Don’t suck, another CM that is going to be out this week. pic.twitter.com/6axwaGr2vZ – ReGarrote 🄻🄰🅉🄴🅁 ⚕ 8113🥃 (@juancabarron) November 28, 2021

Another one that will stop having promotions in Carlitos 😭 Good morning, Juan! pic.twitter.com/QNpBiRnIp0 – @CarlsJrMx (@CarlsJrMx) November 28, 2021

The Carl’s Jr community manager “punishes” this user in a comical way with a GIF, mentioning that it will no longer have promotions on the brand.

Social networks offer brands an opportunity to raise their image in the mind of the consumer, as well as increase the number of followers of their accounts so that later they can take advantage of this channel to offer promotions, coupons, communications, etc. , managing to improve the user and customer experience.

However, to achieve a effective positioning in networks and have a positive communityThese professionals choose to be cheerful, capable of solving different situations and creating creative publications, raising the image of brands.

An example of this we have with the AliExpress community manager, who is doing a good job with their social networks and even manages to position the brand high by making a simple tweet, in addition to a whole series of publications where users are grateful and entertained with their publications, in addition to this It is constantly shown giving users an effective post-sale follow-up service to verify that the customer experience has been optimal.

The constant presence in social networks speaks well of a brand, positions it in the current conversation and allows improving the consumer’s perception of it, through creative solutions.

