The new Volkswagen Taigo has been presented in society. Volkswagen introduces its first SUV Coupé for the European market. An SUV that will fight in segment B and is called to play a leading role. It will be manufactured in Spain and under its hood there will only be gasoline engines.

The wait is over. The new member of the SUV family of Volkswagen. This colossus of the automotive industry continues to increase its offer of SUVs, aware that they are one of the types of vehicles that drive new car sales. This new model is none other than the Volkswagen taigo, the first SUV Coupe that the German brand will sell in the European territory.

The new Taigo is called to play a leading role due to the category in which it will compete, segment B. Its production will take place in Spain as it has a very close technical relationship with the Volkswagen T-Cross. Far from our borders, in Brazil, Taigo is marketed under the name Nivus and it has specific versions for South America. There are many new features to highlight so let’s get down to work and break down all the keys.

The exterior design of the new Volkswagen Taigo

Just take a quick look at the images that illustrate this article to discover the most characteristic features of the new Taigo. In the first place, and as we have previously pointed out, it reminds us of its “first brother” that is marketed in the American continent, the Volkswagen Nivus. However, the model destined for the Old Continent has its own details.

If we begin our review with the exterior at the front, the elements that will attract our attention the most are the LED headlights equipped as standard. Depending on the level of finish we will find some Matrix LED IQ.LIGHT headlights. The light clusters extend to the black radiator grille and draw a characteristic light signature. An LED band frames the headlights at the top and bottom. In addition, the lower band is visually closed with the LED light trim.

The design of the front bumper helps emphasize the width of the vehicle. And depending on the finish, along with the bumper some chrome details make an appearance. Turning to the side view, the original essence of this new model comes out. A Coupe line SUV. The roof line is long and sloping back. A line that expands through a roof spoiler. And ending our tour of the exterior of the Taigo at the rear, there are different elements to underline, such as the LED taillights that have a narrow shape and are divided into two. They also help enhance the feeling of width.

The characteristic roofline of the new Volkswagen Taigo

The range and customization options of the new Volkswagen Taigo

The Taigo range

It will be made up of four trim levels. Are the endings Taigo, Life, Style Y R-Line. From the end of access we will find a really important endowment, highlighting equipment such as LED headlights, LED taillights, digital instrument panel and the Composition audio system with a 6.5-inch screen.

Regarding the personalization, the new Taigo is well served. You can choose between different wheel designs ranging from 16 to 18 inches. The body is available in eight colors, two plain, one pearl effect and five metallic. In addition, to the previously mentioned trim levels we must add the optional style packages. The Black Style and Roof Pack packages.

The interior and technological equipment of the new Volkswagen Taigo

Leaving aside the outside, if we venture into the interior of the new Taigo we will be surrounded by a digital and connected environment. If we sit in the driving position we will find a Volkswagen Digital Cockpit digital instrument panel equipped as standard. In addition, the Digital Cockpit Pro is optionally available. You can also equip a digital module for air conditioning.

The interior of the new Volkswagen Taigo boasts technology and digitization

Depending on the trim level, the size of the screen that acts as the “nerve center” will vary. The infotainment system is divided into four levels. The basic multimedia system is called Composition and has a 6.5-inch screen. Above it is the Ready2Discover system with an 8.0-inch screen. The Discover Media system is located in a higher step also with an 8.0-inch screen and, as a great novelty, the Discover Pro system with a 9.2-inch screen respectively is introduced.

The extended range of functions of MIB3 systems includes the following We Connect and We Connect Plus online digital services. The new Taigo boasts connectivity and, how could it be otherwise, you can make use of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Taigo is supported by the MQB A0 platform. It is the same architecture used by the Volkswagen Polo and the Volkswagen T-Cross. By having a great battle, it has been possible to have an important space for the occupants of the front and rear seats. In addition, the trunk cubes a significant cargo volume. To put the size of the new Taigo into context, just note that it is shorter and longer than the T-Cross. Now, these three models fall into the same category, segment B.

The trunk of the Volkswagen Taigo cubes a cargo volume of 438 liters

The measurements of the new Volkswagen Taigo

Measures Volkswagen taigo Length 4,266 mm Broad 1,757 mm Tall 1,494 mm Battle 2,566 mm Trunk 438 liters

Following the current market trend, the new Taigo boasts a long list of driving assistance systems. Among other technologies it has adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistant, involuntary lane departure warning, parking exit assistant, Front Assist surveillance system, emergency braking in town, fatigue detection system, multi-collision brake, proactive occupant protection and assisted parking.

The engines of the new Volkswagen Taigo, all gasoline and not electrified

With regard to the mechanical section, Volkswagen has opted for a very conventional offer. No trace of electrification and all blocks are fueled by gasoline. We will find two three-cylinder and one four-cylinder engines. The power range is from 95 hp from the access option to the 150 hp of the most powerful alternative.

The new Volkswagen Taigo will only be available with gasoline engines

Depending on the chosen engine, we will find a five or six-speed manual gearbox, as well as a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission. All engines are front-wheel drive. There is no possibility of opting for 4Motion traction.

The engine range of the new Volkswagen Taigo

Data sheet 1.0 TSI 1.0 TSI 1.5 TSI Guy Gasoline Gasoline Gasoline Cylinders 3 3 4 Power 95 hp 110 hp 150 hp Transmission Manual 5v Manual 6v / DSG 7v DSG 7v Maximum speed 183 km / h 191 km / h 212 km / h

Launch and production of the new Volkswagen Taigo



As we have pointed out at the beginning of the article, we are looking at a vehicle that will bear the “Made in Spain” stamp. The serial production of the new Taigo will take place in Spanish territory. More specifically in the facilities that Volkswagen has in Pamplona, ​​Navarra. The Polo and T-Cross are already produced there. Considering the close technical relationship between the three subcompacts, it was logical that they shared facilities.

The series production of the new Volkswagen Taigo will take place in Spain

The commercialization of the new Taigo will officially start very soon. Volkswagen has indicated that, once the launch date approaches, it will give the rest of the details corresponding to the Spanish range. Among them, the equipment and prices of each of the versions.