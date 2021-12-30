It is the brand of the caboose of the Renault group, but it does not renounce anything. Those from Avtovaz have reached a cooperation agreement with the Russian NAMI to initiate a research, development and testing program for autonomous driving on board the LADA Vesta.

The succession of models equipped with autonomous driving technology devices continues to grow. A large number of brands have returned to a field that they had left half abandoned a couple of years ago, but what is a real surprise is seeing the LADA Vesta equipped with all the gadgets of this technology. It is not a joke. The Russian firm has allied with the NAMI specialists to develop their own autonomous driving system.

In the image, one of the first prototypes adorned with the usual paraphernalia in this type of test. The Vesta has radar and LiDAR sensors attached to the front and sides of the vehicle, high-resolution stereo cameras, and a navigation system that features advanced high-precision 3D maps, which guide the vehicle. The Russian Institute of Automotive Technology, which is not very keen on disclosing its work, has noted that the Vesta can drive from one point to another after selecting a route in the navigator.

Real demonstration of the autonomous LADA Vesta operation

Autonomous LADA Vesta reaches level 4

This also includes carrying out the maneuvers that are necessary to reach the destination, as well as respect the signs, speed limits and other signs. The system is prepared to permanently monitor the environment, as well as permanently monitoring the vehicles and pedestrians that are in the perimeter of the autonomous prototype, so it can evaluate the trajectories of each one through powerful software, mathematical algorithms and artificial intelligence.

The most interesting thing is that this autonomous prototype based on the LADA Vesta is not just any, but is prepared for a level 4, in which no human supervision of a driver is required. This is the validation that he obtained last fall to be able to drive on public roads, since last year, in 2020, he was also conducting tests in Moscow without anyone on board. The intention of the Russians is to emulate the “SARTRE” project. The Swedes at Volvo devised a piloted driving system using a caravan and with up to five cars separated by a generous distance driving like on a rail.

The LADA Niva sweeps Germany by beating an exclusive competition Read news

This is the maximum objective to which, for now, NAMI can aspire, because although They do not plan for this technology to be transferred to citizens and private owners, especially due to the high cost of serial production, it is no less true that Russia does not have specific legislation on this matter, with an exception in its regulation to carry out the tests.