The renewed Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio 2022 is here. The German brand has taken its time to improve the weak points and give a new look to what is the only convertible compact SUV on the market. Subtle changes more on the outside than on the inside that give a more modern look, complemented by an arsenal of equipment.

The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio It hit the market in April 2020, being the first model in its category to combine an SUV body and a canvas convertible at the same time. The German brand decided to stand out from the competition with this whimsical variant, which is now presented at the same time as the model from which it derives and the sportier option.

The 2022 Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio has been seen in spy photos slightly camouflaged in recent months, so benefits from the same enhancements as the T-Roc and T-Roc R. The measurements remain intact compared to the original model, and although the changes are very subtle on the outside, just to give a more modern and striking air, while preserving the special essence of this Volkswagen model.

The new Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio 2022 gains presence with very specific updated details

More modern exterior on the 2022 Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio

Head on, the radiator grille has been made thinner and the headlights now feature LED headlights Standard on all finishes, the most sophisticated “IQ.LIGHT” with “Matrix LED” technology being an option, the two units being joined through the illuminated strip on the upper edge of the radiator grille. From behind, the image is also sportier with a darkened lampshade and a new luminous signature. At a premium, the turn signals can be dynamic.

Volkswagen has also revised the color palette and offer of alloy wheels, with new designs -Nevada and Misano- of 18 and 19 inches in designs. The sporty ‘R-Line’ finish echoes the increased aggressiveness offered by the T-Roc R. The front bumper features large air intakes at the ends of the bumper, linked to each other via an additional grille on the lower edge.

The interior of the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio Facelift 2022 presents important new features. The standard “Digital Cockpit” instrument cluster has an 8-inch screen with different display modes. Optionally, the German firm now offers a digital instrumentation with a 10.25-inch screen under the sophisticated “Digital Cockpit Pro” option, at the same time that it has also been done with the latest generation of the “MIB3” infotainment system.

Detail of the new taillights on the 2022 Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio

More technology inside the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio

This multimedia platform now stands out for its greater digitization, with an 8-inch touch screen as standard with the “Ready 2 Discover” system and even 9.2 inches when fitted with the «Discover Pro» navigation system. The German brand has revised the equipment levels, so the new T-Roc Convertible is only available with the “Style” and “R-Line”, with the following standard equipment:

Style

Two-tone paint finish

Additional chrome stripes on the radiator grille, sides and rear

17-inch cast aluminum wheels in ‘Johannesburg’ design

Adaptive cruise control

High beam control «Light Assist»

Multifunction steering wheel

Box

Glossy «Deep Iron Gray» decorative molding

Titanium black fabric upholstery

R-Line (addition to the previous one)



Sports front, rear and side sills

17-inch R light-alloy wheels in ‘Valencia’ design

Leather-wrapped multifunction sports steering wheel with touch controls and R-Line logo

Aluminum pedals

Headlining in black

Decorative moldings in Black «Lava Stone» glossy finish

Sports seats upholstered in R-Line fabric and special stitching on headrest

8-inch infotainment screen

Adaptive cruise control

Ambient lighting

Chrome trim

Center armrest in synthetic leather with decorative stitching

Mode selector and driving profiles

Progressive power steering

Sports running gear.

In addition, the option of the special “Black Style” package for a more elegant style with glossy black details, the tinted rear glass, the special carbon finish on the rear pillars and the 18-inch alloy wheels.

2022 Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio Interior Features New Larger Digital Displays

Two engines in the 2022 Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio

The T-Roc Cabrio 2022 does not renounce advanced equipment, in which connectivity is one of the essential bases including the option of a voice control with natural language. But also driving safety assistants. As standard, all finishes include the “Front Assist” active protection system with emergency braking and the “Lane Assist” lane-keeping assistant.

There are also interesting options such as the predictive cruise control “IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist” with speed limiter -and “stop & go” function in the automatic-, the lane change assistant “Side Assist” or the revised assistant. “Park Assist” car park, whose functionality now allows you to exit parallel car parks.

As we expected, the mechanical range of the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio Facelift 2022 has not undergone modifications. The offer includes two well-known gasoline propellants, the 1.0-liter three-cylinder TSI with 110 hp of maximum power, and the 1.5-liter four-cylinder TSI with a maximum output of 150 hp. Both are offered with front-wheel drive, 6-speed manual transmission and only the most powerful with the 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic. The first units will arrive in the first quarter of 2022.