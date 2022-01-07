There are many threats that circulate every day on the web and, lately, it is quite common for scammers to use the technique of phishing to try to deceive users and get hold of confidential information. If we recently informed you of a smishing campaign in which they supplanted the identity of banks such as La Caixa, Santander or BBVA by sending a fraudulent SMS, this time the affected party has been Vodafone who has detected that emails are being sent supplanting the identity of the operator.

An iPhone 13 Pro in exchange for filling out a survey

The scam in question consists of receiving an email in which cybercriminals impersonate Vodafone by offering a free iPhone 13 Pro in exchange for filling out a survey. The operator alerts users via Twitter that they do not provide personal or banking information if they receive an email of these characteristics.

Although for many users it seems obvious that it is a scam, for others this type of techniques to get accounts, personal data or bank details is still unknown. In any case, one of the basic recommendations is not to open any link within an email from which we can suspect its origin. In addition to offering an iPhone 13 Pro, they also offer the opportunity to choose between other high-priced tech products.