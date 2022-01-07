Phishing and smishing attacks do not stop and this time it was Vodafone that was affected. The operator cybersecurity team has detected in sending emails that they lead to a web page where cybercriminals offer an iPhone 13 Pro in exchange for completing a survey. Don’t fall for it, this is a scam.
There are many threats that circulate every day on the web and, lately, it is quite common for scammers to use the technique of phishing to try to deceive users and get hold of confidential information. If we recently informed you of a smishing campaign in which they supplanted the identity of banks such as La Caixa, Santander or BBVA by sending a fraudulent SMS, this time the affected party has been Vodafone who has detected that emails are being sent supplanting the identity of the operator.
An iPhone 13 Pro in exchange for filling out a survey
The scam in question consists of receiving an email in which cybercriminals impersonate Vodafone by offering a free iPhone 13 Pro in exchange for filling out a survey. The operator alerts users via Twitter that they do not provide personal or banking information if they receive an email of these characteristics.
Although for many users it seems obvious that it is a scam, for others this type of techniques to get accounts, personal data or bank details is still unknown. In any case, one of the basic recommendations is not to open any link within an email from which we can suspect its origin. In addition to offering an iPhone 13 Pro, they also offer the opportunity to choose between other high-priced tech products.
🚨 PHISHING ALERT 🚨
The cybersecurity team has detected the sending of emails that lead to this web page.
They pose as Vodafone and offer an iPhone 13 Pro in exchange for completing a survey.
⚠️ ES FAKE: do not provide personal or bank information pic.twitter.com/0CK4ZUdnZq
How to avoid being scammed
If you have received an email with the characteristics described above, the best you can do is delete it directly. If, on the other hand, you have accessed the link and completed the survey, we are afraid that the scammers have already taken over some of your personal or bank information. In this case, contact your bank as quickly as possible to report what happened.
Some of the recommendations that you should follow in order not to be fraud victim with the phishing technique are the following:
- There will be no messages from unknown users. The best is delete them directly and in no case reply to these emails.
- Pay attention when following links, even if they are from known users.
- Accustomed to check url of the website. If there is no certificate, do not provide any personal information.
- If in doubt, contact the company involved.
And last but not least, when you receive these types of messages in which a free product In exchange for conducting a survey, first consult the website of the company in question, in this case Vodafone, to see if it informs in their common communication channels such as social networks with a verified operator profile or the website itself. If you do not find information about it, it will simply be one more scam in order to get hold of your confidential data.