With the official data of the CNMC corresponding to the month of September 2021 in hand, we begin the review where we will analyze the monthly results of the transfer of fixed internet lines between operators, to deepen a more global vision of each telecom, including data for the month, the annual accumulated and the evolution compared to previous years.

In the set of fixed broadband lines, the park increased by 93,203 lines in September to exceed 16.05 million accesses, 2.5% more than a year ago. The total number of fiber lines to the home exceeded 12.43 million, thanks to the fact that the increase of 153,684 FTTH lines, offset the loss of 12,779 HFC lines, and another 42,360 ADSL lines.

Vodafone and Orange register their best data of the year

After a brief summer relief with positive data, Movistar lost lines again of fixed broadband during the month of September despite being in full campaign for soccer (and the portability requested at the end of August also became effective). It lost less than its annual average, but it was the only operator that reduced its portfolio by 6,200 lines.

On the bright side, the feeling may be bittersweet for Vodafone and Orange, since although they have saved the campaign by registering his best figures of the whole year with 4,400 and 17,900 more lines respectively, it has also been a campaign with worse figures than previous years.

The winner by far, was again the Group MoreMobile, which also reached its best record of the year with 44,250 more linesThanks, among other things, to the push that now involves integrating the Euskaltel Group brands.

With respect to the month of September of previous years, MásMóvil is the only one that maintains a more positive trend, while Movistar, Orange and Vodafone, which are the ones who put the most effort into the back-to-school campaign with a lot of television, continue to lose strength year after year.

Differentiating between access technologies (FTTH or fiber, HFC or cable and ADSL), with respect to last year the trend is maintained and almost identical figures are achieved with an increase of 1.3 million FTTH lines and a loss of 0.7 million ADSL, which means that approximately 600,000 lines have been migrated. With respect to last four years, the total of ADSL lines has fallen 2.68 million lines, the HFC loses 392,000 and users with fiber have grown by 4.39 million.

Regarding the evolution of the market shares reached in the month of September compared to the last four years, Movistar has lost 4.05 percentage points, Orange would have lost 2.26 points, and Vodafone lost 2.09 points. Tipping the balance would be the MásMóvil group, which grew 12.55 points.

The gap that separates Orange from Vodafone widens, while the gap with MásMóvil narrows by 40,000 lines

These figures place Orange at 1.9 million broadband lines after Movistar, while Orange and Vodafone are separated by 775,000 lines, already Vodafone separates 230,000 lines from MásMóvil.

