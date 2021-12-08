We will have to consider that mobile phones, tablets and personal computers are the ones that dominate the fleet of mobile lines in any territory, but the IoT is increasingly important. The so-called ‘Internet of Things’ that ranges from security cameras to agricultural control devices, water or gas meters and even connected vehicles.

Vodafone has long placed special emphasis on being the winner in this field and in just 7 months it has grown to more than 340,000 IoT lines in our country. If at the end of February it already had 3.2 million active IoT lines, the operator reports that it already has exceeded 3.7 million active IoT lines.

340,000 lines between March and September for the Vodafone IoT

Vodafone account in a company note sent to the media that between March and September of this year, thus closing the third quarter of the season, had achieved capture 340,000 extra lines for IoT devices. The company would thus be able to surpass the barrier of 3.7 million active IoT lines in our country alone, becoming a leader for Gartner, which puts the total number of IoT devices in 182 countries in which the Vodafone Group operates at 123 million

This growth in IoT lines means for Vodafone have exceeded the same upline last year by 23% and “They ratify the trend that maintains the operator as the market leader in Spain in this segment. In this way, the operator continues its unstoppable advance among large customers with the advantages that IoT provides in combination with the 5G business that it has been marketing since 2020.“.

Vodafone highlights that more and more sectors are betting on IoT solutions in addition to those that are already fully immersed, such as security, banking or logistics operators. Vodafone indicates that the renewable energy sector is beginning to evolve apace in its adoption rate through, for example, the placement of connected sensors in solar panels and other options.

Vodafone also boasts of having contributed to reducing the carbon footprint thanks to avoid the production of 665,712 tons of CO2. All this thanks to smart energy meters for companies, devices for smart cities that allow improving the efficiency of energy-intensive services or IoT devices integrated in vehicles in the smart logistics sector.