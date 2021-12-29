Vitamin B12 is a vitamin of the B complex also called cyanocobalamin, whose importance lies in its influence on the functioning of the nervous system and on the production of red blood cells. A recent study indicates that vitamin B12 deficiency is associated with a higher incidence of depression in older adults.

Vitamin B12 deficiency and more depressive symptoms

The recently published study in question evaluated over 3,800 adults age 50 and over, and investigated the relationship between plasma folate and vitamin B12 levels and depressive symptoms at two and four years after the start of the investigation.

The results show lower levels of both folate and b12 vitamin in those who presented incident depressive symptoms compared to the non-depressed.

Regression models showed a non-significant relationship between folate levels and the incidence of depression, while a significantly increased risk of depression four years later, in those with low or deficient vitamin B12 status at the beginning of the study.

The results were maintained after controlling for confounding factors such as physical activity levels, chronic disease burden or vitamin D status, as well as antidepressant use.

Specifically, older adults with a vitamin B12 deficient status were 51% more likely to develop depressive symptoms, which reveals the importance of this vitamin of group B.

Especially, the status of vitamin B12 in the body of those who eat a vegetarian or vegan diet must be taken into account, in which the sources of vitamin B12 are reduced to the maximum.

Likewise, we must remember its great influence on the functioning of the nervous system, as well as on the production of red blood cells and in the prevention of nutritional anemias, being also very useful for the metabolization of nutrients.

For all this, on a daily basis we must guarantee the presence of between 2.4 and 2.8 micrograms of vitamin B12 that we can obtain from foods such as meat, fish and shellfish, organ meats, dairy products and eggs, supplementation being essential in those who have a 100% plant-based diet.

Image | Jumpstory