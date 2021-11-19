Within the universe of social networks, the Instagram and TikTok platforms are one of the digital platforms where there is a growing base of influencers, so it is difficult to stand out from among so many different creators. The model of the domain of opinion leaders has begun to change, it is now that this sector has been transformed, since these creators, depending on the number of followers and the way in which they interact with users, defines who is who is not influential. ; However, now there is another challenge between creators, since now there is not only competition between them, but they will also have to compete with virtual influencers, which although they are already active within the different social networks, the trend indicates that these will dominate the future of the metaverse.

Virtual influencers

The models of influencers in the virtual field, pose great changes, these digitally generated characters are not just digital data without a background, since the new digital influencers mostly have hyper-realistic characteristics, even if they are merely animated or designed drawings. to be the most similar to a human being.This type of new influencers now have millions of followers, and in turn collaborate with multiple brands generated a growing and sound economy, in turn these also have elaborate backgrounds, they can reach be social activists, and even be creators and innovators or even musicians with successful careers and fashion icons.

Digital influencers and metaverse

Since it became known in the innovation of the new wave of technology, which will be evoked by the trends of digital immersion, in virtual and augmented reality, the creation of avatars has generated a topic of debate, which has created the perfect scenario for the development of digital influencers, due to the fact that flesh and blood creatives have the common limitations of a person, who ages, and is at the disposal of trends, society, nature and the fragility that the human life itself suggests.

Although the trend of this type of influencers is found in Asian countries, its impact has already begun to generate a stir and a topic of conversation in the rest of the world, since in addition to the implications that have been mentioned of human influencers, these can be controlled, not to say managed by means of algorithms and artificial intelligences, which can be shaped according to the trends and demands of users require and therefore stay away from scandals.

The most influential digital influencers

Bangkok Naughty Boo: it was created by fashion designer Jirasakkasem during the pandemic, being integrated into a tribe called Made in Thailand.

Ai-Ailynn: Created by the SIA Bangkok agency, during the month of September, it promises to overcome the shortcomings of human creatives, according to its creators.

Now read: