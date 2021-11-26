The Next Generation funds They are Europe’s great bet for a way out of the crisis generated by the coronavirus where the activity of the productive fabric is promoted. In this case, Vinzeo has presented a new tool designed for its distribution channel.

Streamlining the application for European Funds

That is Vinzeo’s main objective for its IT channel, that they have quick access to funds. To do this, it will offer channel members information on the existing calls for funds, in order to guide them towards the correct presentation of projects and their correct management. Thus, the partners of the wholesaler will have all the information regarding the funds so that they can obtain them in the shortest possible time.

In this case Vinzeo has relied on a consultancy specialized in R + D + I, as well as European grants, so that the entire process of requesting funds is carried out as quickly and easily as possible. There are many financing mechanisms available, for that reason it is necessary that the companies that opt ​​for these Next Generation funds have the best possible advice, with the help and support of the wholesaler in order to obtain these funds.

According to Emilio Adeva, director of the wholesaler’s professional channel “At Vinzeo, we are aware of the great opportunity that Next Generation Funds represent for the channel and, therefore, we want to become your travel companion offering solutions and tools that facilitate access to grants and subsidies (…) Through this tool, we are offering our partners the possibility, provided that certain requirements are met, to manage their projects from scratch with the help of a specialized consultancy , guiding them in their presentation and management “

This tool is now accessible

This Vinzeo tool that we talk about, for its partners, is now available online, to be able to make requests for funds through the wholesaler. This platform has been designed to take companies by the hand and professionals who have projects that can benefit from these funds. In addition to this advice with funds, Vinzeo partners will be able to enjoy the usual advantages of working with this wholesaler, such as the great savings in postage that they can benefit from, credit lines, exclusive promotions and great agility in returns.

Inside this tool companies will know what these new funds consist of, as well as the way in which they are articulated, the criteria to qualify for this aid, or the different plans that the Government of Spain has put in place so that the funds reach those sectors where they are most needed. A good example of the commitment Vinzeo has with its partners.