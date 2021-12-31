Video Games: January 2022 Releases - Pokémon Legends Arceus, Rainbow Six Extraction, God of War, Uncharted and More

These are the best releases of January 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Nintendo Switch.

We leave 2021 behind and we foray into a new year in hopes of enjoying great releases from both Triple-A and indies. In this note we tell you which are the video games that will arrive in January 2022 for Pc, Nintendo switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One Y Xbox Series X | S.

Monster Hunter Rise (PC) – January 12

After passing through Nintendo switch, Monster hunter rise will land in Pc, an action and adventure game in which we have to hunt down the most dangerous monsters in the Kamura region with more than 10 weapons with their own characteristics, mounts and improved visuals compared to the Nintendo portable version.

God of War (PC) – January 14

God of war of 2018 will come to Pc in mid-January with the acclaimed tale of Kratos and Atreus in Norse mythology. It is an action-adventure title with touches of metroidvania that reinitiates the saga of the Ghost of Sparta and lays the foundation for God of war ragnarok, one of the exclusives of PlayStation most anticipated of 2022.

Rainbow Six Extraction (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC) – January 20

Rainbow six ventures into the genre of Survival Horror with Extraction, a tactical FPS experience in which players will have to gather in groups and join forces to survive highly violent alien enemies, as was well shown in the first previews of Ubisoft.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Switch) – January 28

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a new installment for the iconic saga of Nintendo, and for the first time it will introduce us to an open world in which to explore in search of wild creatures to capture and countless mysteries to solve. One of the most anticipated RPGs of 2022 and exclusive to Nintendo Switch.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) – January 28

At the end of January, and after the arrival of God of war to Pc, Uncharted, the acclaimed gold digger saga of Naughty dog, you will receive a version for Playstation 5 with several technical and visual improvements: this is a collection of action and adventure games that includes Uncharted 1, 2, 3, 4 Y Lost Legacy.

