A couple of months ago, the people of Sony served us a first preview of ‘Uncharted’, a new adaptation of the video game to the big screen that hinted at part of that charm and that unique sense of adventure and show that the splendid treasures Naughty Dog saga. And in case there was still a fan of the original material, such as a server, reluctant to this reinvention of the adventures of Nathan Drake and company, now we can take a second trailer that you can see on these lines.

Of mustaches and problems when adapting video games

More action, more exposure and, most importantly, Sully with mustache. Those are the highlights of this new appetizer that has managed to pique my attention and begin to see Nate and good old Sullivan under the shoes of Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. Something tells me that after all We could find ourselves before one of the best jumps from the console to the big screen that the industry has given us; and it is that, not in vain, the director Ruben Fleischer has had a very clear perspective to shape the feature film.

According to Slashfilm, the person in charge of titles such as ‘Zombieland’ or ‘Gangster Squad’ believes that video game adaptations have a big problem, and that is trying to replicate the original material and an experience that gains intensity thanks to interactivity.

“Part of the problem is that they are trying to recreate the video games. Because the players had such a visceral experience that I don’t think you can compete with it. I wanted to make sure that ‘Uncharted’ worked like a movie first. We tried to be inspired by the games whenever we could. , but we also wanted to have original set pieces that weren’t part of them. I’ve never seen anything like our third act and I think it’s going to blow people’s minds. “





Without a doubt, Fleischer’s point is most interesting. Now, has he managed to channel that idea and turn it into a movie that does justice to the ‘Uncharted’ saga? The February 11th we will leave doubts when it arrives in our cinemas. For now, I leave you with the last synopsis to open your mouth.