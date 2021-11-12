A victim of a home robbery reported the unfortunate case on social networks and the community manager from an insurer has responded with advice on what to do in these situations.

The work of brands through social networks is rethinking the role followed by personalities such as Community managers and under this dynamic it is that it has been possible to establish a unique benchmark in the market, which is social media marketing.

Within this matter there are various rules to follow, such as the recommended behavior for Community Managers and the best way they have to interact in networks, without falling into excesses that profit from incidents reported on these platforms.

CM sees opportunity and seizes it

The CM of Manahuia Insurance He has seen an opportunity in networks that he has not wanted to miss, after a victim of robbery at home, denounced the case and this has been taken up by the brand.

Ana, who has more than 53 thousand followers, began her complaint with a “today it was our turn, they robbed our house.”

After its mention, the CM of the insurer acknowledged that it is an unfortunate event. “What courage not being able to do anything when it happens to us, the important thing is that they are well. If you have a home insurance policy, notify your insurer, since there are policies that cover you for robbery at home, as well as legal advice ”.

This action leads to questioning when is the right time to intervene in a conversation. The signatures Sprout Social and Survata This was asked in a study on the perception of consumers regarding the communication carried out by brands on social networks.

The first recommended actions were the use of videos, answering questions and intervening in conversations, while the least recommended actions were laughing at consumers, commenting on political issues and the use of vulgar language.

