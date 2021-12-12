During this day, it was announced that Vicente Fernandez He lost his life after being hospitalized for a few days as a result of a fall that led him to undergo cervical surgery.

The ranchera singer was reported for several days as “serious but stable in relation to vital signs”; however in recent hours he lost his life.

Fernández, was 81 years old and is considered a symbol of Hispanic American culture as well as one of the most popular artists in Mexico. Throughout his artistic career he won 2 awards Grammy, 8 awards Grammy Latinos, 14 Lo Nuestro Awards and a star on the Walk of Fame of Hollywood. During April 2010 it was announced that it reached the figure of 75 million copies sold worldwide.

On April 16, 2016 he held his last farewell concert at the Azteca Stadium, where he performed more than 45 songs. However, he announced that although it was his last concert, he was not retiring from music.

As expected, the news generated great commotion in social networks, where figures from various fields said goodbye to the singer who became an icon of regional Mexican music.

In this way, the terms _______ and____ have been located within the first trends in social networks with a total of ___ and____ related tweets at the time of the closing of this note.

In addition to being recognized for his musical career, Vicente Fernández had a career as an entrepreneur, actor, and record producer.

His multifaceted career allowed him to create a striking fortune. According to the Celebrity Network site, in 2014 the fortune of the Fernández patriarch amounted to 25 million dollars, that is, approximately 500 million pesos.

In addition to his horse farm, his well-known ranch and musical legacy, this sum is the result of interesting businesses.

Vicente Fernández had his own brand of tequila that is marketed as a limited edition from his ranch under the name Los 3 Potrillos.

Additionally, it had an air taxi business that provided transportation service to various celebrities as well as a show venue for its own events and third parties.

It is important to mention that the image of Vicente Fernández was especially linked to Mexican culture, with the figure of the “charro from Mexico” used in various promotional activities. Here is a small compilation of Viente Fernández’s passage through advertising:

During 2011, Vicente Fernández joined the Budweiser brand with the goal of raising Additional Scholarships for the Hispanic Scholarship Fund. On that occasion, a scholarship was donated to a local student in the artist’s 24 performances that toured 18 cities. As part of this program, Anheuser-Busch awarded $ 100,000 to HSF and a total sum of $ 500,000 to the organization in 2010.