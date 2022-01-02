Can there be 2 very different versions of Venom in the cinema? Thanks to the multiverse it would be possible and Marvel Studios could have already introduced the new host.

For now, Venom is with Eddie brock from Tom hardy, but thanks to the scene post-credits from Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) there may be a new character joining the symbiote in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

First you have to remember that Venom from Tom hardy live in a different world than Spider-man from Tom holland. But it goes beyond that universe and reaches that of Marvel studios In the scene post-credits from Venom: Will do carnage (2021). Then it does the reverse trip in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but a small part of the symbiote is left. That is why there may be another guest and it would have already been introduced. Because as the great fans of the UCMAll the characters we see are there for a reason, even if their screen presence is very brief.

Theory about the new host.

Maybe Venom get to join Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and so we can see him with the spectacular black suit. But he will probably turn it down over time and the symbiote will need another host. So an ideal candidate would be Mac Gargan / The Scorpion interpreted by Michael Mando, who appeared briefly in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). A villain that we have not seen again and that repeating it would be something impressive.

You have to remember that in the comics, The Scorpion joined the symbiote of Venom, forming a fearsome adversary to Spider-man. So it is a very real possibility.

For now, we do not know the plans Sony for Eddie brock from Tom hardy, but there is already a movie that has a release date for October 2023 and it could be Venom 3. Meanwhile in Marvel studios There is a symbiote and taking into account how they do things, they will surely try to distance themselves a lot from the two installments of this character that we have seen recently in theaters.

Who do you think will be Venom’s new guest at Marvel Studios? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. While they reveal the plans they have, you can review this entire saga in the Disney Plus streaming platform.