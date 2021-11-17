The trailer for Spider-Man: No Road Home just hit the internet and there are many fans who believe there is a mention of Venom.

Attention SPOILERS. The movie Venom: There will be carnage (2021) has a post-credits scene where we can see Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) taking a leap into the Universe where the Peter parker from Tom holland. And there is a phrase in the trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home you could refer to this.

Since the Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) says that when they screw up the spell it causes visitors from other Universes to come, which would fit perfectly with what happened to Eddie Brock / Venom. Obviously in the trailer he refers to Doctor Octopus from Alfred Molina or the Green Goblin from Willem dafoe, but there may be many more things that they have not shown us.

There will be a number of villains, but for now the symbiote doesn’t seem like one of them.

Currently they are already confirmed Doctor Octopus by Alfred Molina, Green Goblin by Willem Dafoe, Electro by Jamie Foxx, Lizard by Rhys Ifans and Sandman by Thomas Haden Church. There is also another Green Goblin that is difficult to identify. Not forgetting that at the end of the trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange says: “They have started to come and I can’t stop it.”. So at that moment any crazy thing that occurs to them could come true.

But that does not mean that we see Venom, since according to all rumors, the first time you are in front of Spider-man It will be in a movie that could be released in October 2023.

Even so, Spider-Man: No Way Home sure to impact all fans of Marvel studios when it opens on December 17, 2021. While that date arrives we can see the deliveries of this Cinematic Universe in the Disney Plus streaming platform.