Social networks did not forgive and through memes millions of fans were upset by the absence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the final trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Finally the final trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was released, but one of the details that millions of fans on social networks highlighted was the absence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

In this advance, villains such as Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman, Green Goblin and Lizard were revealed, all of them emanating from previous film series of the wall-crawler, but the absence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield did not forgive her on social networks.

Twitter became the wall of complaints, memes and jokes about the absence of the two Spider-Man interpreters before Tom Holland.

Like there are no 3 spiderman ?! pic.twitter.com/rND1X5te94 – Jailden Wold 🍁 (@Jaildensito) November 17, 2021

After hours where our interns were working hard hand in hand with people specialized in the subject, we were able to digitally remaster and recolor this scene where the 3 Spiderman are clearly seen together. The Deform at the cutting edge of technology. pic.twitter.com/SP6rcHMd3e – The Deforma (@eldeforma) November 17, 2021

And the 3 Spiderman Never Came Out in New Spiderman Trailer: No Way Home #SpiderManNoWayHome #nowayhomeleaks pic.twitter.com/HxZXJvE74j – @JokerBSC 🌟16🌟 (@Joker_BSC) November 17, 2021

Me when I see that in the new trailer the 3 Spiderman do not appear#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/6Yk75zm1j6 – Edgar Martínez (@ _edgarmtz96) November 17, 2021

Someone: and what will you do when you see Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland together in the same movie? Me: #SpiderManNowWayHome#Spiderverse pic.twitter.com/11X5J1rRsZ – Martín Hernández (@ MartnHernndezB6) November 9, 2021

Me seeing theories that if they will be Tobey and Andrew #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/qtcPwz4t33 – LG sus ✨ (@ jsssuarez2) November 17, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home has seen the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) in one of the films that will establish the multiverse.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the Peter Parker / Spider-Man interpreter.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 17, 2021.

Source: Twitter

