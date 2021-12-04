Veloce Racing has decided to vary its driver line-up for the Jurassic X-Prix, the last appointment of the 2021 season of Extreme E. Although the structure has made different changes in the female part of its roster, since Emma Gilmour has had to replace Jamie Chadwick in the Extreme E events that collided with the W Series, it will be the first time that Stéphane Sarrazin will not take on the role of Veloce’s male driver. A movement that seems to have a future reading, since the training seems to remove Sarrazin from the equation to give the alternative to Lance Woolridge, a South African rider who has been linked to Veloce throughout the season and who appears to be the team’s male rider in the 2022 season.

Although there has been no official communication in this regard, Stéphane Sarrazin and Veloce Racing have reached an agreement to separate their paths, since the objective of the team is that in 2022 its starting driver is Lance Woolridge. The 30-year-old South African has served as a reserve driver during the 2021 season, although he has not had a chance to compete until now. Although his inclusion in the starting squad was rumored mid-season, among other things due to repeated accidents by Sarrazin, his debut with the Veloce Racing Odyssey 21 will not take place until the Jurassic X-Prix, an event that closes the season between December 18 and 19 at the Bovington military base, in the United Kingdom.

Extreme E will close its 2021 season with the Jurassic X-Prix in the UK Read news

To make Woolridge’s debut official, Ruper Svendsen-Cook As director of the team, he has revealed the real situation of the structure in relation to Sarrazin -without any mention- and Woolridge from their statements, as well as the South African’s participation in the Jurassic: «I think I can say, on behalf of all the members of Veloce Racing, who we are delighted to have two such talented pilots behind the wheel for Extreme E’s final round of our home race in Dorset. Lance Woolridge has been doing a fantastic job as our reserve and development driver this season.As well as having an excellent year in his native South Africa. Plus we have Jamie Chadwich after winning his second W Series title., first with Veloce. We have the best possible line-up to finish the season.