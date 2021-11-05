Bahrain Raid Xtreme has withdrawn its two-car entry in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge and he will not compete in his BRX Hunter T1 + in the final round of the 2021 season of the FIA ​​World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies that kicks off this weekend. A serious fire on one of the team’s last test days in Dubai has caused serious burns to one of the training technicians, a situation that has led Prodrive to decline its participation in Abu Dhabi. Thus, Nani Roma and Sébastien Loeb are left without testing the new BRX Hunter T1 + in a competitive environment.

Last Monday, November 1, during the BRX Hunter T1 + test program in the Dubai desert, the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team suffered a serious fire while refueling one of the cars. As a consequence of the mishap, one of the Prodrive technicians suffered severe burns for which he had to be treated immediately by the team’s paramedics. Later, he was transferred by ambulance to a nearby local hospital, although he has finally been referred to a specialized burn unit in the capital of Dubai, where is still hospitalized and under treatment by specialists.

In the face of the commotion that it has caused throughout the team, Nani Roma, Sébastien Loeb and the rest of the Bahrain Raid Xtreme members have decided not to participate in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. Prodrive has launched an investigation to clarify the causes of the accident in collaboration with the local police and the fire service. The team will return to its development and testing program for the BRX Hunter T1 + later this month. with the aim of successfully participating in the Dakar 2022 and hoping to have good news from the injured teammate by then.