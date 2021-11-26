Valari it’s a pillow for gaming which serves to reduce pain after being in a bad position for a long time. Its design means that the pressure is not even on your neck, shoulders or back. Find out more in this note!

Designed by gamers and to gamers, Valari is the first pillow dedicated to gaming of the world. Its objective is not only to correct the posture of whoever uses it, but also to relieve the pressure on the neck, shoulders, back and forearms when you are playing. Hilal Kanafani and Nadim Makarem They are the creators of this pillow and they put together a campaign on Kickstarter to finance their project, which has already passed its goal of four thousand pounds.

The gaming is a leisure or entertainment activity, and the creators of Valari They believe that if you play to relax and distract yourself, you shouldn’t do so in an uncomfortable or painful way. The typical position when playing is leaning forward, half stooped and resting the elbows on the legs. Many hours like this can cause neck, back, and shoulder pain and not to mention the poor posture that we incorporate in general. The shape of the pillow allows us to rest our arms on it, and more than anything else it relieves the weight that the elbow usually supports.

Introducing The Valari Gaming Pillow – Take The Pain Out Of The Game. pic.twitter.com/TXB2dU1zWP – Valari 🎮 Gaming Pillow (@TheValari) September 2, 2021

The pillow “was born” from improvisation during quarantine, since after long hours of play they were sore. Nadim Makarem He began wrapping around several common and nursing pillows that his wife used to see what was most comfortable for her when it was time to play. While the pillow is dedicated to the gamersIt is also used to use the cell phone, read and even cook. It is a great option for anyone, regardless of age and promotes good posture.

The Valari has two versions: Rare and Legendary. Both have the same shape, size and filling, the difference is seen in the material of the cover and the customization that can be given, adding designs, logos, names of a game and choosing colors.

Imagine the success that the campaign had (and continues to have) Kickstarter that, of the four thousand pounds they needed for the Valari, they have already exceeded 53 thousand, and they still have a week left to close the campaign.

The prices of the pillows gaming They start at 40 pounds and will go anywhere in the world (watch out for the change). However, the production of the Valari It will begin in January 2022 and the distribution will only begin in March. So it seems that gamers they will have to wait a while to settle in and enjoy their hours of play with this new pillow.

