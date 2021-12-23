Users want more! Where do the Google Pixels fail?

Everything seemed in order until they began to take place evidence regarding this property. These indicated that the recent Google Pixel was not able to charge at that speed even if the mentioned charger was used. This put the American company between a rock and a hard place, since there have been few criticisms received from users who had bought both the mobile and the charger.

This is not only because higher capacity expected given the possibilities offered by some launches by other manufacturers in terminals of a much lower price, but because it does not even reach the amount indicated by Google of 30W power using the charger that is sold separately.

However, not always everything is perfect and that is that some users have reported complaints around one of the features of the Google Pixel 6, and no wonder. It is true that it is a device with enviable characteristics, but it has a side that does not meet the expectations of its buyers. We talk about your fast charge , which leaves a lot to be desired.

That is why the company had to come to the fore to explain this situation. Based on data provided by the Big G, the Pixel 6 was designed to offer the longest battery life possible. The operation of these depends to a large extent on the cells, since they are the ones that determine the maximum load power required.

In the case of fast charging, a capacity exchange is required to minimize damage to the battery. The developing of the cells of the Google Pixel has been carried out to achieve a ideal balance between duration, longevity and fast charge.

The controversy is served

The American brand has optimized the battery of its smartphones with the intention of allowing high power when the percentage of energy is low. This implies that the terminal reaches the 50% in half an hour approximately if the official charger is used.

The problem is that Google claimed that its new releases were capable of harnessing a power of up to 30W. Now, after the tests carried out, they have admitted that both the Pixel 6 and its Pro version only allow 21W and 23W respectively.

A pending subject

This problem is not something new at all. For several years, users have demanded an improvement in this section on the firm’s phones. In fact, some of their previous devices had a poor 18W fast charge, as with the Google Pixel 4A. Even in certain cases they didn’t even have it. This is indicative that, despite being very enjoyable devices in various aspects, they do not quite meet the quality standards that are required of a mobile of such a price.