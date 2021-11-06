Thinking of buying a second hand car? We bring a compilation of authentic bargains. Here you will find the model you are looking for and, above all, at the best price. A weekly selection of used cars 4×4, sports, electric, SUV, etc … The models in this list of used cars stand out, among other things, for being very affordable in their category.

It is Friday and therefore on Motor.es plays a new installment of our weekly compilation of used cars that you should not miss. A selection of models from different segments and / or categories that combine characteristics that make them very attractive as a car to the buyer looking for a used car. And it is that, among other issues, there is, how could it be otherwise, a very advantageous sale price compared to what the new car would cost.

What cars can you find in this collection? Sports, SUV, utility, 4×4, electric cars, etc … Let’s go into detail and do a comprehensive and comprehensive review of each of the models that have been selected for the eleventh edition of the weekly “chollometer” of used cars.

Mercedes G 350 d from 2017

4×4 (SUV / Off-road) – Mercedes G-Class

We started our weekly compilation by targeting a category for lovers of vehicles with 4×4 traction systems. Authentic beasts on wheels capable of tackling all kinds of roads. This week, the model with which we kick off the «chollometer» is none other than one of the most popular and exclusive SUVs, the Mercedes g class.

Mercedes boasts one of the most interesting luxury SUVs on the market in its range. However, the G-Class is excessively elitist. Even so, and if we turn to the used market, it is possible to find copies with a much more advantageous sale price and, therefore, affordable. Although for the common man, a used Mercedes G-Class is anything but affordable. New part from about € 126,000.

The chosen example was registered in 2017 and is powered by a diesel engine that is around 250 hp. His odometer shows just over 20,000 kilometers traveled. Its price? € 99,900. In this link you have all the details.

2020 CUPRA Leon Sportstourer e-Hybrid

Sports – CUPRA Leon

The launch of CUPRA as an “independent” brand has made it possible to redouble the Spanish manufacturer’s commitment to sports compacts. The new CUPRA Leon It has established itself as a benchmark in the competitive C segment. A model that is capable of coping with the proposals of the all-powerful German firms.

The compact of CUPRA, available in a 5-door hatchback body variant and in a family format called Sportstourer, is on sale in Spain with a starting price of around € 40,000. Despite its short commercial history, in the used market it is already possible to find the most interesting copies that, above all, are more affordable.

The selected unit offers a very interesting proposal. And it is that it is a CUPRA León Sportstourer registered in the year 2020 and with plug-in hybrid mechanics (PHEV) of 245 CV. It has barely traveled 500 km and its cash sale price is € 36,900. A figure that is reduced to € 32,900 if the purchase is financed. In addition, it has a guarantee. Here you can consult the rest of the information.

2020 DS 3 Crossback E-Tense Performance Line

Electric – DS 3 Crossback E-Tense

By radically changing the type of vehicle, it is time to set your sights on the realm of all-electric mobility. The supply of used electric cars is increasing rapidly. For this new edition of our weekly selection we have opted for an electric from a very interesting French brand. Its about DS 3 Crossback E-Tense.

The only electric car of DS Automobiles It tends to go a bit unnoticed in a category as competitive as the B segment. However, this SUV has all the necessary ingredients to be a perfect vehicle for everyday life. Linked at a technical level with other Stellantis electrics such as the Peugeot e-2008, it is for sale (new) from about € 41,000.

The used DS 3 Crossback E-Tense that we have chosen is a 2020 configured with the Performance Line trim level and very few kilometers behind it. At the heart of this electric SUV is a 50 kWh lithium-ion battery that powers a 100 kW (136 hp) motor. It has a range of up to 320 km according to the WLTP cycle. It is available in cash for € 34,900 While financed the price is reduced to € 28,618. In this link you can consult the rest of the information of the advertised vehicle.

2019 Suzuki S-Cross GLX

SUV – Suzuki S-Cross

SUVs concentrate the bulk of new car sales in both Spain and the rest of Europe. The offer of SUV and Crossover type vehicles is huge. They are present in all segments. Now, there are brands that bet more or less on this very interesting formula. The Suzuki s-cross It is one of the many SUVs that make up the Suzuki range.

Despite the fact that the S-Cross goes somewhat unnoticed, due to its characteristics and value for money, the model of Suzuki it must be taken into account. New is available from approximately € 25,000. Now that your next generation is just around the corner, it is an ideal time to take a look at the used market.

This used S-Cross unit is from 2019 and has only driven 13,500km. It is powered by a 1.0-liter gasoline engine and about 110 hp. It is a conventional engine since the electrification of the S-Cross range occurred in the turbulent year 2020. It is configured in the GLX trim and has a manual gearbox. Its cash price is € 17,500. If you access this link you will be able to consult the rest of the information.

2020 Peugeot 108 Allure

Utility Vehicles – Peugeot 108

We put an end to this new edition of the weekly “chollometer” of Motor.es with the category of utility vehicles. Vehicles of moderate dimensions that are specially designed to deal with the big city and daily life. Our choice is a model that is on its way out and that faces a truly uncertain future. But it is no less important for that. Its about Peugeot 108.

Officially the commercialization of Peugeot It is finished. However, it is still possible to find a stock unit in Spanish territory. A model whose new sale price is currently around € 13,500. An important price for a city car. Let’s dive into the used market in search of a much cheaper specimen.

We chose a 2020 108 with a 5-door body and Allure trim, so it has more than solvent equipment. Under its hood there is a gasoline engine associated with a manual gearbox. It has traveled approximately 3,500 km and its cash sale price is only € 10,500, a figure that can be reduced if the purchase is financed. Here you have all the details.