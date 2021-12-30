There is no doubt that the future is electric cars. All the brands on the market are already turning at breakneck speed and, although 2035 will be the deadline year for combustion, zero emissions are accelerating. A new study suggests that Europeans are more convinced, but autonomy remains the main issue.

Electric cars are becoming more and more prevalent. Although the vast majority of European countries were not willing to abide by 2035 as the end of combustion and were fighting to extend the deadline, in recent months they have decided to support that limit year seeing that manufacturers have assumed a reality and that all have announced when their transition will be completed.

In addition, the intermediate step to full electrification was the preserve of plug-in hybrids and these are in serious danger of being run over literally. The brands are not willing to double the millionaire disbursements in research and development for this type of propulsion and for electric ones, betting all resources on the latter, so that in the coming years they will be imposed more and more. The truth is that independent studies on the purchase of a new car and mobility trends among Germans are also pointing in this direction.

Driving fun and autonomy, for and against the electric car

The consulting firm Aral has unveiled a new study of the behavior of car buyers in Germany, and they are increasingly convinced that they are not only committed to a forced change leaving aside combustion, but that between a plug-in hybrid and an electric, this is the predominant option. 70% of those surveyed rate as good, or very good, the option of an electric, which means that two out of every three potential clients bet on this type of model, and only one in 10 does not consider it.

The factors that most weigh in favor of the electric one is that it is good for the environment and, be careful, the fun they offer behind the wheel. The fact of having all the power and torque at once when stepping on the accelerator offers immediate and comparable sensations to those of a sports car, which works very in its favor. But again, autonomy is a problem. Although batteries have evolved enough to have high energy, nothing less than 74% consider this as a problem. And it is that those that offer greater capacity, and greater autonomy, are on board the most expensive models.

But there are two more factors of utmost importance. One, the terrible lack of public and well-maintained charging points, which means that 78% of those interested also value having their own charger at home, which is an added cost to the price of the car. The second key, no less important, is the cost of the replacement battery out of warranty. It is the most expensive component by far in the electrical ones. Compared with a combustion model, the fuel tank rarely fails to have to be replaced, nor does the fuel itself become corrupted like a cell battery. Even so, the conclusions of the study make it clear that the electric car is gaining followers.