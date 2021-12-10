In November 2021, used car sales in Spain totaled 184,554 units transferred, which represents a slight growth of 1.1% compared to the result obtained in the same period of the previous year. Thus ends the negative streak dragged in the last four months.

marketed, which represents a 1.1% rise compared to the data for the same period last year.

In November, for every new car, 2.8 second-hand vehicles were sold. The accumulated data is still positive. And it is that, in the period between January and November 2021, second-hand car sales in Spain accumulated 1,783,069 transferred units, a 10.8% increase compared to 2020. The VO / VN sales ratio is, during the first 11 months, 2.3 to 1.

The forecasts that the employers are considering highlight that the second-hand market is in a position to close this year with a rise of 9% compared to the year 2020. Approximately 1.99 million operations will be registered. Unfortunately, and compared to 2019, used vehicle transfers will have reported a 5% drop. Even so, it will be a better data than the new car sales.

If we go one step further and perform an analysis of sales by seniority brackets, we will realize that the models that had the best performance during the past month were pre-owned cars with up to one year of age. They reached 20,502, which represented a rise of 38.9%. Used models between 5 and 8 years old followed, with an increase of 24.8% and a total of 16,453 units. Vehicles over 15 years old, known as mileurista cars, rose 11.4% compared to November last year.

Regarding the sales by channels, the distribution of transfers shows that the importation of vehicles has been decisive in the recovery of the market. Operations with imported vehicles soared 56%.

Regarding vehicle transfers by energy sources, operations of used cars with diesel engines, which represent 57% of total operations, slowed their decline. The decline was only 2.9%. Are we facing a change in trend in this regard? Have they hit the ground? We will see it throughout the months to come. For their part, used gasoline cars rose 1.5% compared to November 2020, standing at 69,500 units.

The Second-hand electric cars have moderated their growth in November by obtaining a rise of only 55% and reaching 1,001 units. On the contrary, operations with used plug-in hybrid vehicles still fired. The diesel PHEV models harvested 207 units, 840.9% more compared to the same month of 2020. And with regard to the gasoline PHEV models, 1,225 units were counted, representing an increase of 285.2%.

Autonomous community Sales Nov’21 % Var. Sales 2021 (Jan-Nov) % Var. Andalusia 32,028 -1.3% 334,910 11.2% Aragon 4,383 -2.2% 45,565 10.6% Asturias 3,548 8.9% 38,630 11.4% Balearics 4,497 -1.0% 47,102 18% Canary Islands 8,047 -2.7% 79,899 10.6% Cantabria 2,054 -4.4% 21,966 10.8% Castilla la Mancha 9,935 3.4% 88,967 8.2% Castile and Leon 8,504 -8.9% 91,405 11.5% Catalonia 28,286 -1.6% 253,017 3.7% Ceuta 222 -9.4% 2,642 5.4% Estremadura 4,218 -14.5% 45,607 8.6% Galicia 10,120 -8.6% 108,299 6.7% The Rioja 1,112 0.5% 11,070 9.2% Madrid 32,792 33.2% 255,708 21.8% Melilla 243 -14.4% 2,943 0.2% Murcia 5,979 -8.5% 64,021 7.3% Navarre 2,661 -4.3% 28,044 8.5% Basque Country 6,551 -3.4% 66,686 6.7% C. Valenciana 19,374 -8.9% 196,588 11.9% Total 184,554 0.9% 1,783,069 10.8%

The Most of the autonomous communities have closed the month of November in negative. However, and thanks to the excellent performance of the Community of Madrid, added to other regions that have been able to obtain a positive result, the negative trend that had been dragging has been reversed. Madrid has led the increases with 33.2% followed by Asturias (8.9%) and Castilla-La Mancha (3.4%). At the other end of the balance are Extremadura (-14.5%), Melilla (-14.4%) and Ceuta (-9.4%) as the regions in which used transfers fell the most.