The Italian brand SWM has officially announced the start of marketing its new compact SUV, the G01. A model also available in a more exclusive configuration, called G01 F. It has extensive standard equipment and mechanics that are offered with adaptation to LPG, which is why it boasts the DGT’s ECO environmental label.

In the first quarter of this year SWMHe communicated the official rates for his interesting compact SUV. A model that was ready to begin its assault on Spanish territory. Now, a few months later, the Italian brand officially announces the arrival of the G01and G01 F to Spain. An SUV that boasts equipment and mechanics available in a bifuel version.

SWM emphasizes that the G01, and its more exclusive and sporty alternative, the G01 F, has been conceived between the R&D and design centers of Milan (Italy) and Chongquing (China). A vehicle that also the seal wears “Made in China”, since it is produced in a factory located in Fuling. The brand underlines its relationship between quality, price and equipment.

SWM announces the start of the commercialization of the new G01 in Spain

The first units of the SWM G01 and G01 F have arrived in Spain

So far this year 2021 a total of 12 units have been registered in Spain. The vast majority, 10, correspond to the G01, while the remaining 2 are from the G01 F. SWM will make the national presentation to the specialized media that will mark, to a certain extent, the true starting gun for the commercialization of this new compact SUV in our old “bull skin.”

During the first commercial stage, the range will be made up of a single engine. If we take a look under the hood of the G01 or G01 F we will find a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with four cylinders in-line supercharged by a turbocharger. Develops a power of 131 hp and 215 Nm of maximum torque. A block that can be associated with a manual gearbox or an automatic transmission, both six-speed.

SWM also offers a bifuel version with said motor adapted to be able to work with LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) with all the advantages that this implies. Among them, the fact of wearing the DGT ECO environmental badge (General direction of traffic).

The SWM G01 F sports a more dynamic and sporty exterior configuration

SWM G01 prices in Spain

Version PVP G01 MT Basic € 22,095 G01 MT Elise € 23,495 G01 AT Elite € 25,995 G01 F MT Luxury € 25,095 G01 F AT Premium € 28,095

Prices valid from November / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

The range and featured equipment of the new SWM G01



The new G01 is offered in Basic and Elite trim levels. For its part, the new G01 F is available in Luxury and Premium finishes. SWM emphasizes that from the access version the standard equipment is very extensive. It has an Italian leather upholstery while the dashboard and the upper area of ​​the passenger compartment, as well as the front center armrest, boast padded surfaces.

The instrumentation has a 7-inch digital display, while the center console features a 10 inch touch screen which is key to managing the infotainment system. There is also Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity. And depending on the version, it comes with a wireless charger for compatible mobile phones.

The new SWM G01 is already on sale in Spain

Other items of equipment to highlight are the keyless access and start system, USB connections, frontal collision warning, vehicle warning in the blind spot, involuntary lane departure warning, 360º vision camera and hill start assistant.