As we all know, Xiaomi is one of the companies that takes into account the opinions of the different users who use their products on a day-to-day basis. with a view to their next launches or even the after-sales service they offer to the user.

The last of the initiatives launched by the Asian firm towards its Mi Fans is called “Coolest Service”, which focuses on learn about the experience with Xiaomi customer service by consumers with different prizes in the form of discount coupons usable through mi.com.

350 euros in gifts for the highest rated opinions

In this case, Xiaomi’s objective with this initiative is to know the opinion of its customers with the post-sale service of its products and to be able to improve it for the future. For this, the company has created a specific post through the Mi Community forum so that users can leave their opinion based on several questions asked:





What do other brands do better than us?

What means do you use to contact Xiaomi?

Is it through social media, by phone or by email?

Have your problems been solved?

What has gone wrong and what can we improve?

The most interesting thing about it all is that Xiaomi itself will reward the comments best valued by the community and by the customer service team itself with up to three economic prizes redeemable in the mi.com store, which would be:

1st prize: 200 euros

200 euros 2nd prize: 100 euros

100 euros 3rd prize: 50 euros





Yes indeed, We must take into account several considerations when participating in this initiative, which we tell you below:

It is valid in Spain and only for participants residing in Spain

and only for participants residing in Spain To participate in this activity it is necessary to be of legal age (18 years or more) in the territory in which you reside

(18 years or more) in the territory in which you reside Participants must have a valid personal My Account

This activity will start from Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 00:00 (GMT + 8) and will be valid until Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 23:59 hours (GMT + 8)

These are the basic conditions to be able to participate in this initiative, but We recommend you take a look at all the contest rules to know all the detailed requirements through this link.

