To everyone’s surprise, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 4G, a new member of the Redmi Note 11 Series that has been the Redmi 10 that we all know but under this new name and together with something cheaper.

Up to now, Xiaomi had not launched the Redmi 10 in China, so it has taken the opportunity to add it to its catalog as one more member of its mid-range, being the only current one that does not have 5G.

Redmi Note 11 4G, features and price

The new Redmi Note 11 4G has been presented in China along with a 6.5-inch IPS / LCD screen capable of 90Hz and offer an FHD + resolution. This also has AdaptiveSync and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Inside we find a MediaTek Helio G88, 4 / 6GB of RAM and 64 / 128GB eMMC type storage expandable through a microSD with up to 256GB capacity. To all this is added a 50MP main camera, an 8MP wide angle, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP secondary camera.

For the rest, the Redmi Note 11 4G presented in China stands out for its battery of 5,000mAh with fast charging of 18W and reverse of 9W and for having all kinds of technologies such as DualSIM, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, side fingerprint reader, 3.5mm jack and double speaker.

As for price, the new Redmi Note 11 4G goes on sale in China from only 999 yuan, about 139 euros To the change. That if, as we said, it is a terminal only designed for the Chinese market.