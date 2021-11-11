The last chapter has happened in relation to iPhone 13 screens. All models of the latest generation of the manufacturer have an internal microchip between the Face ID connection and the screen that only Apple could activate. Without that add-on, nobody trying to fix the screen could do anything to make the unlocking system work and that infuriated specialized stores and users.

The only possible solution to reverse this situation was to modify the internal chip of the cable from the old screen to the new one, which required a lot of precision and soldering. Something that also did not ensure success.

A little step back

Something that Apple seldom does with its decisions is to reverse them, but this time the pressure has taken effect and to everyone’s surprise it has confirmed that it will send an update to all iPhone 13s, allowing anyone to replace the screen and make Face ID work. This is a relief for the stores that make a living from these repairs, since otherwise no one would go to them with their iPhone.