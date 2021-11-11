The prestigious Apple usually limits the repairs of its smartphones to only be able to fix them. Sometimes those limitations are easier to circumvent than others and that causes third-party repair shops to have to do some real fancy stuff in order to remedy several of the problems.
The last chapter has happened in relation to iPhone 13 screens. All models of the latest generation of the manufacturer have an internal microchip between the Face ID connection and the screen that only Apple could activate. Without that add-on, nobody trying to fix the screen could do anything to make the unlocking system work and that infuriated specialized stores and users.
The only possible solution to reverse this situation was to modify the internal chip of the cable from the old screen to the new one, which required a lot of precision and soldering. Something that also did not ensure success.
A little step back
Something that Apple seldom does with its decisions is to reverse them, but this time the pressure has taken effect and to everyone’s surprise it has confirmed that it will send an update to all iPhone 13s, allowing anyone to replace the screen and make Face ID work. This is a relief for the stores that make a living from these repairs, since otherwise no one would go to them with their iPhone.
With this move Apple is losing money, as it will stop completing many screen repairs. However, it infuriates those who stumble upon the broken screen and attempt to repair it less, saving them something on the replacement. The same happens with batteries, where the price for changing the iPhone battery is much higher with the brand itself than before other stores or even if we dare to do it ourselves.
The cost will remain high
Although this is good news for anyone who has an iPhone 13 after completing the necessary update, it does not mean that now the repair will be free or cost little money. The latest Apple model usually has a high repair cost, especially when it comes to its screen. The reduction of the notch and the specific calibration of the panels with Super Retina XDR technology means that we have to pay a lot for it. These are the official prices, which could be reduced by up to 20% in third-party stores:
- iPhone 13 Pro Max – 361 euros
- iPhone 13 Pro – 311 euros
- iPhone 13 – 311 euros
- iPhone 13 Mini – 251 euros