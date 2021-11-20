An unborn baby could become infected with COVID-19 if your intestine is exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Find a new study led by UCL researchers with Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children and the NIHR Great Ormond Street Biomedical Research Center.

Baby and COVID-19: Certain fetal organs, such as the intestine, are more susceptible to infection than others.

Although the study did not specifically look at mothers with COVID-19 and whether their infection was transmitted to a fetus. It found that certain fetal organs, such as the intestine, are more susceptible to infection than others.

However, researchers say the opportunities for the COVID-19 virus to infect the fetus are extremely limited. Since the placenta acts as a protective and highly effective shield, and the evidence suggests that the fetal infection, known as vertical transmission. It is extremely rare.

For the study, published in BJOG, an international journal of obstetrics and gynecology. The researchers set out to understand how newborn babies might have developed COVID-19 antibodies, as reported in a small number of cases.

The researchers examined various fetal organs and placental tissue

Specifically, they wanted to know if the virus could be transmitted from an infected mother to the unborn fetus and in what way.

To answer this question, the researchers examined various fetal organs and placental tissue for the presence of the cell surface protein receptors, ACE2 and TMPRSS2. These two receptors are found on the outside of cells and both are necessary for the SARS-Cov-2 virus to become infected and spread.

The researchers found that the only fetal organs exhibiting both ACE2 and TMPRSS2 were the intestines (gut) and the kidney. However, the fetal kidney is anatomically protected from exposure to the virus and therefore has a lower risk of infection.

Therefore, the team concluded that the SARS-CoV-2 virus could only infect the fetus through the intestine and through fetal ingestion of amniotic fluid. What the fetus does naturally to obtain nutrients.

COVID-19 Baby: In Younger Children, the Gut Appears to Be More Important for Virus Infection

After birth, ACE2 and TMPRSS2 receptors are known to be present in combination on the surface of cells of the human intestine and lung. The gut and lung are suspected to be the main routes of COVID-19 infection. But in younger children, the gut appears to be more important for virus infection.

Lead author Dr Mattia Gerli (Division of Surgery and Interventional Sciences at UCL and Royal Free Hospital) explained that “the fetus is known to begin swallowing amniotic fluid in the second half of pregnancy. To cause an infection, SARS-CoV-2 would have to be present in significant amounts in the amniotic fluid around the fetus. “

“However, many studies in maternity care have found that the amniotic fluid around the fetus does not usually contain the SARS-CoV2 virus. Even if the mother is infected with COVID-19. Therefore, our findings explain that clinical infection of the fetus during pregnancy is possible but rare and that is comforting for future parents. “

The study, funded by the Medical Research Council (MRC) and UKRI’s COVID-19 rapid response initiative. provides the most definitive information, to date, on the susceptibility of the human fetus to COVID-19 infection.

The authors highlight that the greatest risk to the fetus during pregnancy is if the mother feels very unwell with the COVID-19 infection. In this case, the virus can be present in high concentration in the amniotic fluid. Also, it could damage the placenta, which can lead to premature labor.

Related Notes:

Five strategies for a more vital medical practice

GRAPH: These are the states with the worst health services

Regional Hospital Lic. Adolfo López Mateos; certified by the General Health Council