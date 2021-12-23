Faced with this vertiginous increase in the pandemic, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Monday that he would “not hesitate” to introduce even more restrictions than just the use of masks and the recommendation to carry out telework, currently in force, but chose to postpone this. decision.

For now, the government announced on Wednesday the reduction of the quarantine period in England from ten to seven days for those vaccinated who have contracted the coronavirus.

New record for daily COVID-19 cases in the UK

People who have two negative antigen tests, performed on the sixth and seventh day of isolation, will now be able to abandon it.

According to the government, this way more people will be able to spend Christmas with their families, without running the risk of transmitting the virus.