UK - October 2021: Mitsubishi does not sell a single car

The United Kingdom once again has another negative month of sales. October has closed with a decrease of 24.6% with a total of 106,265 new cars, 34,680 less than the same month in 2020. A month in which BMW is close to being the best-selling brand.

The accumulated of 2021 is already close to one and a half million sales And despite being a better result than last year’s accumulated, the trend tells us that this year could close with negative data due to the drop in sales that we have been seeing since the end of the summer.

October has also been the scene of a large number of changes within the top 10 that we analyze every month. So let’s start with the leader of the tenth month of the year that has been the Volkswagen Polo. After finishing second in September, Polo leads with a mixed podium with great unknowns such as the MINI Hatch and the Nissan Qashqai that is already being noticed with the new generation.

The Ford Focus goes to the rescue of a Fiesta that is sinking in the sales ranking.

On the other hand, the Ford Focus rises to compensate for the drop in sales that its little brother, the Ford Fiesta, is suffering. In fact, the Fiesta is already the fifth best-selling car, a very weak result considering the years of leadership it has had in the UK. In fact, Everything indicates that the decline will continue as the Ford Puma is less than 200 units apart.

The Mercedes A-Class, Volvo XC40 and the surprise that has already stood out in France, the Peugeot 2008, climbs to a respectable ninth place, something that does not usually happen frequently and that the French brand must be celebrating. Instead, those that descend this month are the Tesla Model 3, Toyota Yaris, Kia Sportage and BMW 3 Series.

But do not be confused, this bad month for the Series 3 does not imply that the rest of the range of the Bavarian brand has worked pearls since BMW has become the second best-selling brand in the month of October surpassing not only its direct premium rivals, but also generalist brands such as Kia, Ford or Peugeot.

BMW has been near the podium for months with great results in the registrations.

Finally, it should be noted that Mitsubishi hits bottom with 0 units sold in October after having sold 532 units the same month last year. Bad news for the Japanese brand that points to an uncertain future.

Sales by model in October

RANKING OCT 2021 MODEL SALES OCT 2021 1 Volkswagen polo 3,167 2 MINI Hatch 3,111 3 Nissan qashqai 2,838 4 Ford Focus 2,735 5 Vauxhall Corsa 2,567 6 Kia niro 2,479 7 Volvo XC40 2,451 8 Mercedes A Class 2,239 9 Peugeot 2008 1,972 10 Hyundai tucson 1,849

Sales by model in 2021

RANKING 2021 (JAN-OCT) MODEL SALES 2021 (JAN-OCT) 1 Vauxhall Corsa 35,183 2 Volkswagen golf 27,754 3 Volkswagen polo 27,591 4 Mercedes A Class 27,183 5 Ford Fiesta 26,899 6 Ford Puma 26,744 7 Kia Sportage 26,020 8 Nissan qashqai 25,373 9 BMW 3 Series 24,948 10 Toyota yaris 24,522

Sales by brand

The best-selling brands are: