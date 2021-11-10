The debut of the new Skoda Slavia is just around the corner. To liven up the wait ahead to meet the new Skoda saloon, a very interesting preview of its interior has been published. A sketch showing what the front of the cabin will look like. A cabin that reminds us, and a lot, of the renewed Fabia.

The coming out in society of the new Skoda Slavia is imminent. In just a few days the presentation of an expected model will take place. A new saloon that will be in the Skoda range of a major emerging market as the “little brother” of the Skoda Octavia. In order to liven up the short wait that lies ahead of us, the brand has published a new and interesting preview.

If just a few days ago some sketches of the exterior design of the new Slavia were made public, now the Czech brand has done the same with the cabin. A sketch anticipates us what the interior of the new Slavia will be like. A cabin that will inevitably remind us of the renewed Fabia that was put on sale in Europe very recently.

Sketch of the interior of the new Skoda Slavia 2022

The interior of the Skoda Slavia 2022, a saloon by and for India



Despite being a model destined for India, Skoda designers have embodied in the interior of the new Slavia the characteristics of the design language that we find in the new models that the brand is introducing in Europe. These distinctive features include circular air vents at the ends, horizontal lines to emphasize spaciousness, and a clean center console.

The “nerve center” of the cabin is a touch screen up to 10 inches which is key and determining to be able to manage the infotainment system. A multimedia system that will allow access to numerous digital services online. Besides, the digitization will also play a leading role in instrumentation of the new Slavia. An instrument cluster located just behind a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel.

Another of the keys to the Slavia cabin is that, despite the category in which it will be framed, when using the MQB A0 IN platform (developed by Skoda), boasts a wheelbase of 2.65 meters. This is decisive to offer spacious rear seats.

The Skoda Slavia is a new saloon developed specifically for the Indian market

The engine range of the new Slavia It will be composed exclusively of gasoline mechanics. The access option will be a 115 hp 1.0 TSI engine while, one step above, there will be a 1.5 TSI 150 hp engine. In both cases you can choose between a manual gearbox and a dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission. Always with front wheel drive.

As we pointed out at the beginning of the article, the debut of the new Slavia is just around the corner. It is imminent. Skoda has confirmed that the presentation will take place on November 18, 2021. It is the second model resulting from the INDIA 2.0 strategic plan and, as with the new Skoda Kushaq, it will be manufactured in Indian territory. In a factory located in Pune.