Other characteristics of this Ethernet network cable is that it is 30AWG, in addition, it has shielded connectors so as not to lose any signal due to interference, the contacts are gold-plated, guaranteeing conductivity and stability in transmission. Finally, it comes with two plastic protectors for the RJ-45 connectors, in order to transport the cable and not suffer any damage.

If you are looking for a quality CAT 8 Ethernet network cable, this cable is the one to buy. This network cable is capable of providing a bandwidth of up to 2,000MHz, so it is capable of providing a data rate of up to 40Gbps without any problem. If you have a 10G network in your home, this cable is perfect for you. This model has a braided cotton exterior that is very robust and somewhat flexible, it is much more durable than other cables with the usual PVC covers. This twisted pair cable has S / FTP shielding so it reduces interference and also crosstalk, making it ideal for always having maximum speed.

The manufacturer Ugreen has launched a large number of offers on Black Friday 2021 on Amazon , thanks to all these offers we can save a lot of money when buying their products. A very important aspect of this brand is that it has high quality Cat 8 category cables, in fact, they are the cables that we use in our analysis of 10G NAS servers and also of 10G switches, so if you are looking the best Ethernet cables, this is your chance to buy them very cheap.

Ugreen Ethernet Cable CAT 8 Flat

If you need a flat network cable, this Cat 8 cable model is the best you can buy. It is capable of providing a bandwidth of up to 2,000MHz and a speed of up to 40Gbps, making it ideal for 10G or higher networks, to have the maximum possible speed and stability. This network cable features a braided cotton exterior and uses no PVC, making it highly durable.

Other characteristics of this network cable is that it is U / FTP type, so the cable itself is shielded to avoid or mitigate external interference. We must also indicate that this model has shielded RJ-45 connectors to avoid interference, the contacts are gold plated and has a perfect conductivity to ensure stability in data transmissions.

These types of cables provide a speed of 40Gbps at a maximum of 30 meters, in the case of synchronizing at speeds of 10Gbps they allow up to 100 meters without problems. Finally, this network cable also comes with a plastic protector to protect the RJ-45 connector in case of transport.

Ugreen 100W GaN USB C Charger

If you need one of the best chargers with USB type C ports, this Ugreen model is capable of providing you with a power of up to 100W and has two USB type C ports to power different devices, including laptops that support the PD 3.0 standard to power them and recharge them through this port. This portable charger is really compact even if it is 100W, in addition, it adapts perfectly to all fast charging protocols such as Power Delivery 3.0, PPS, Quick Charge 3.0 / 2.0 and more, so it is compatible with almost all charged laptops. via USB type C and also with smartphones and tablets.

If you use a single USB type C port to charge it will be able to provide up to 100W of power, if we have two devices connected the power will be 65W for port 2 and 30W for port 1. For example, if you are going to charge any MacBook computer Pro compatible with this type of charge, the full charge time is less than 2 hours. If you need one of the best chargers for laptops, smartphones and tablets, that provides you with fast charging and that has great versatility, this model is ideal for you.

Ugreen USB C to USB C Cable

This USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable is the perfect complement to the previous 100W charger. The main characteristics of this cable is that it is capable of providing a current voltage of 20V and a current intensity of 3A, so it is capable of providing a power of up to 60W with the correct charger, of course. This cable is available in various lengths, from 0.5m to 3m maximum. Of course, this cable model supports most fast charging protocols like PD 3.0, Quick Charge 4.0 / 3.0 and also Huawei’s fast charging protocol.

This USB type C cable is USB 2.0, so it will be able to provide a speed of up to 480Mbps when we are going to transfer data to our smartphone or tablet, of course, it is compatible with any PC, smartphone and tablet that has a USB type port C.

Ugreen Hub USB C HDMI 4K 60Hz

If you need an all-in-one USB hub, this Ugreen model will allow you great versatility. It has a cable with a USB 3.0 type C port that we will connect directly to our PC or laptop, the Hub itself incorporates a total of 3 USB 3.0 type A ports, an HDMI port that is capable of providing 4K and 60Hz resolution, as well as an SD card reader and also a micro SD card reader.

This gadget is really useful for users of laptops that do not have many ports, such as Ultrabooks, so it is the perfect equipment to complement the ports that ultrabooks have.

