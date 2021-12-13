Ubisoft is, surely, one of the largest companies that we can find in the video game industry at the moment, in addition to having in its possession some of the most successful IPs (such as Assassin’s Creed or Far Cry). But sometimes, companies do not see beyond those 2/3 sagas that bring them a huge amount of profits, and leave out franchises that undoubtedly deserve more attention than they receive. Many fans have been asking for a new installment of Splinter Cell for years, without getting anything, but lately we are hearing strong rumors about the return of Sam Fisher. What’s more, Ubisoft registers, again, the Splinter Cell brand, increasing the force of these rumors.

We can see on the official website of «Justia trademarks»That Ubisoft itself has been in charge of registering the Splinter Cell brand, just on December 6, 2021. Although this move by the French company does not imply anything, it makes many fans of the saga starring the legendary Sam Fisher with all the senses alert.

Since 2013 we have not seen any new installment of the Ubisoft infiltration saga, and Many of us believe that it is time for the step to be taken, and that we can regain command of Sam FIsher, put on the suit and night vision goggles, and enjoy a new adventure worthy of the classic Ubisoft franchise. For now, we have to be content with these rumors and keep waiting.